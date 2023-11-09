31% of Americans Will Use Generative AI to Find Holiday Gifts This Year
HostingAdvice survey reports millennials lead the majority of the 36% who trust ChatGPT to keep their information safe.
The favorable use of generative AI tools to help consumers find assistance online is encouraging.”GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By and large, Americans view generative AI as a helpful and engaging way to enhance their online shopping experience. A new study from HostingAdvice, the online authority on web hosting, revealed that to be the case for this holiday shopping season.
Men (44%) Are More Likely Than Women (17%) to Use ChatGPT to Find Gifts
The new holiday shopping survey reports that nearly 1 in 3 Americans (31%) surveyed said they will be using ChatGPT or similar AI bots to help them find their holiday gifts this year. That number includes 44% of male respondents who say they plan to use generative AI tools to help them find gifts, versus only 17% of females saying they will do so. When broken down by age groups, millennials look to be the core users of ChatGPT-type technology.
Broken down by age, those who said they will use generative AI tools to help them find gifts include people ages 18 to 24 (38%), ages 25 to 34 (52%), ages 35 to 44 (54%), ages 45 to 54 (24%), and fewer than 10% of people ages 55 and older.
In ChatGPT We Trust?
Perhaps more revealing is that more than one-third of Americans (36%) surveyed said they would trust that their information would remain private when using ChatGPT or other AI bots to help them find holiday gifts. Almost half of males (48%) surveyed said they trust the software to maintain their privacy while using ChatGPT versus only 25% of surveyed females who said the same.
Breaking trust down by age group, millennials again look to be the core users who trust generative AI technology the most:
• 18-24: 46%
• 25-34: 55%
• 35-44: 58%
• 45-54: 31%
• 55+: <15%
"The favorable use of generative AI tools to help consumers find assistance online is encouraging," said Christina Lewis, Online Editor at HostingAdvice.com. "While nearly two-thirds of respondents expressed some trust issues, a number of other useful tools are available to help online shoppers protect their privacy and security, such as browser extensions and VPNs."
44% of Consumers Rely on Payment Apps to Keep Their Data Safe
Leaked personal information is a real risk for every online holiday shopper, but there are smart ways to lower the risks of identity theft and fraud. The survey found that nearly half of Americans (44%) surveyed are using payment apps, such as PayPal and Apple Pay, as their top tool to protect financial data when making purchases online. Additionally:
• 38% will use two-factor authentication
• 35% will install anti-fraud protection
• 21% will use virtual cards to buy their gifts this year
Methodology: A national online survey of 1,036 U.S. consumers, ages 18 and over, was conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of HostingAdvice in October 2023. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
About HostingAdvice.com: This site provides users with the most dependable, trustworthy hosting advice found on the web. As “The Authority on Web Hosting,” HostingAdvice.com is home to unique content and resources in the hosting industry, including in-depth articles, how-to guides, reviews, and the world’s best hosting beginner's guide. Led by a team of real web experts who have a combined 50+ years of experience in web hosting, HostingAdvice.com is the authority on all things hosting.
