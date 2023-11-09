Scott's K9 introduces Senna - A Remarkable Female Malinois and Certified Dutch Protection Dog for Sale

Female Malinois Dutch Import Protection Dog

Senna is not just any dog; she is a Dutch import that has earned the prestigious KNPV PH1 title, a testament to her remarkable abilities.

Seanna's protection is intense and her years of training are evident when you see her work. Senna can easily handle any threat that may arise.” — Steve Scott

ARGYLE, TX, USA, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott's K9 , a leader in the provision of elite protection dogs, is excited to announce the latest addition to their team, Senna, a four-year-old female Belgian Malinois. Senna arrives as a Dutch import, boasting the distinguished KNPV PH1 title, an accreditation reserved for dogs of exceptional capability and performance.Born and raised in the Netherlands, Senna's upbringing in a family setting has ensured that she brings the perfect blend of sociability and protection skill to her role. Her extensive training from puppyhood under the rigorous KNPV program positions her as a top-tier canine for personal and family protection.Senna's introduction to Scott’s K9 represents the company's commitment to offering dogs that are not only capable in protection but are also well-adjusted family companions. She exemplifies the K9 team's unique dual qualities of intense protection instincts paired with a friendly, approachable demeanor.As a testament to her versatility, Senna is adept at integrating into the family environment, demonstrating both a protective instinct and a loving nature that makes her suitable for families seeking a balance of security and companionship.Scott's K9 is proud to make Senna available for families looking to enhance their home security with a dog that embodies the pinnacle of training, obedience, and protective instinct. Meet Senna For additional details on Senna or to schedule a visit to witness her skills firsthand, please contact Steve at the information provided above.About Scott’s K9:Scott's K9 is a respected provider of trained protection dogs to families, law enforcement, and individuals. The company specializes in matching the right dog to the right situation, ensuring a harmonious relationship between the canine and its new home.

Protection Dog Senna alerting to man with no equipment