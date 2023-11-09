Canada MedLaser Appoints Dr.Peter Diavolitsis as Medical Director, Enhancing Aesthetic Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada MedLaser, an industry powerhouse in medical aesthetics, proudly announces Dr. Peter Diavolitsis as their new Medical Director, starting August 2023. Known for his groundbreaking strides in occupational health, Dr. Diavolitsis is set to redefine healthcare services across the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario.
Dr. Diavolitsis’s background in innovative occupational health services includes a comprehensive range of capabilities—from advanced work medicals and routine surveillance to specialized assessments and medical testing. His inclusion will invigorate Canada MedLaser's existing lineup of services with fresh and diversified occupational health options.
A Diverse Range of Aesthetic Services
Canada MedLaser recognizes that each client comes with unique aesthetic challenges and goals, be it unwanted hair, stubborn body fat, or issues with hair loss. Offering a broad spectrum of services, including laser hair removal, CoolSculpting, and PRP Hair Restoration, the clinic already addresses a multitude of needs. With the imminent arrival of Dr.Diavolitsis, the clinic is ready to elevate its medical spa services to new heights. Whether potential clients are grappling with the early signs of aging or simply seeking some self-care, Canada MedLaser's experienced staff are adept at crafting treatment plans tailored to individual needs, thus helping clients look and feel their best.
Latest Developments at Canada MedLaser
As if Dr. Diavolitsis's arrival wasn't exciting enough, Canada MedLaser continues to push the envelope with its cutting-edge EVOLVE Aesthetic Membership Program. Tailored for discerning clients, the program provides an array of perks such as preferred pricing, exclusive products, and complementary treatments. This is part of Canada MedLaser’s broader strategy of growth and service excellence across its wide network of 12 clinics. With locations in Toronto, Newmarket, Mississauga, Vaughan, Thornhill, Maple, Barrie, Oakville, Etobicoke, Whitby, Scarborough, and Midtown, they are making medical aesthetic treatments more accessible than ever.
Unmatched Laser and Skin Care Just Got Better
Ready for a transformative experience in aesthetics? At Canada MedLaser, state-of-the-art technology meets a heartfelt commitment to individual well-being. Under the new leadership of Dr. Peter Diavolitsis, the clinic's dedication to exemplary service has reached new heights. Here, clients are more than just appointments on a schedule; they are valued individuals deserving of customized care. By choosing Canada MedLaser, clients are investing in a seasoned team, cutting-edge medical innovations, and a healthcare experience where their unique needs are prioritized.
About Canada MedLaser
Canada MedLaser has been setting the bar high since 2014, distinguishing itself as a vanguard in the medical aesthetic industry. Through a unique blend of advanced technology and an unyielding commitment to beauty, they have consistently shattered industry norms. Their extensive range of services, including laser hair removal, CoolSculpting, and PRP Hair Restoration, underscores their mission to be at the cutting edge of aesthetic treatments. Rooted in Canadian values, they maintain a community-centric approach, enriching their professional pursuits with a strong sense of social responsibility.
For additional information, please do not hesitate to visit https://canadamedlaser.ca/.
Keren D
