LCC Connect wins national awards

LANSING, Michigan, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCC Connect, the college’s radio and podcast programming, recently collected three 2023 w3 awards.

Officially launched in 2022, LCC Connect has evolved from humble beginnings with just a few on-demand podcasts to providing the voices, vibes and vision of LCC and the Greater Lansing community through more than 25 podcasts hosted by LCC students, faculty, staff and local community members. Earlier this year, the college submitted top-ranked podcasts and LCC Connect programming to the 18th annual w3 “Be the Spark” Awards, and three submissions were selected for silver awards.

The winning submissions are:

Who's That Star with Lisa Alexander, featuring Ronda Mille r , for Individual Episode in the Educational & Institutional Category

, for Individual Episode in the Educational & Institutional Category Art Happens Here with Bruce Mackley, featuring Brian Whitfield , for Individual Episode in the Arts & Entertainment category

, for Individual Episode in the Arts & Entertainment category LCC Connect overall, in the General Series Community category

“From the beginning, our goal with LCC Connect has been to connect our college with the community and our community to the college,” Daedalian Lowry LCC Connect Broadcast Services Manager said. “With over 20 podcasts fronted by LCC staff, faculty, students and community activists, I believe we are truly succeeding in reaching our goal. Winning the w3 awards is an incredible tip of the hat to all the hard work these folks have put into highlighting the community and college alike.”

Lowry knows of what he speaks with more than 23 years of radio experience at the college beginning in 1999, as a student employee with the college’s then WLNZ radio station. He now serves as the production and engineering expert for LCC Connect.

Established in 2005, the w3 Awards celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding work across websites, marketing, video, mobile sites and apps, social media, podcasts and emerging technologies.



To learn more about LCC Connect visit the website to Catch the Vibe!



