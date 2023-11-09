FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sec. Toulouse Oliver Remarks on Successful Regular Local Election, Provides Information on Election Results and Canvass Process

SANTA FE – Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver released the following statement following the conclusion of voting in the 2023 Regular Local Election that took place today across the state:

“Today marked another successful Regular Local Election in New Mexico as voters cast their ballots to determine crucial local races and address ballot questions. The consolidation of the state’s local elections into the Regular Local Election aimed to provide voters and election administrators with increased accessibility and consistency in the electoral process and, once again, we witnessed this success today. Voters took advantage of weeks of early voting preceding Election Day, the convenience of no-excuse absentee balloting, secure ballot drop boxes, and same-day voter registration. As I’m fond of saying, New Mexicans recognize that our elections serve as a model for the nation. They are conducted impartially, with integrity and security, all while ensuring robust access to the ballot for voters. Many thanks to all the voters who participated today and during early voting, to the dedicated poll workers who staffed polling sites across the state, and to the election administrators who invested considerable effort in planning and preparation for today’s successful election.”

Unofficial election results can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website here.

All election results remain unofficial until the canvassing process is complete and the State Board of Canvass certifies the official results. The canvass process that ensures accuracy in the election results will take place over the next two weeks at the county-level, with the State Board of Canvass meeting on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 to certify the official results and order any recounts.

A reminder about the processing of absentee ballots: In accordance with NMSA 1-6-14(K), election boards that have not completed their work processing absentee ballots are required to recess at 11:00pm tonight. They will resume their work from 9:30am–9:30pm on each subsequent day until the board has completed its work. If absentee ballot processing is not completed by 11:00pm tonight, county clerks will ensure all ballots are in a secure room/facility and a law enforcement officer will be present overnight to maintain ballot security.

