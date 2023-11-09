Updated Online Lean Manufacturing Degree Program Focuses on “Learn Today, Use Tomorrow”

Flint, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flint, Michigan -

Adult learning theory has several principles articulating the importance of learner-centered approaches tailored to the needs, interests, and experiences of adult learners. Two of those tenets are relevance and immediate application. Adults learning new skills must be able to see the relevance and usefulness of what they are learning in order to be motivated to engage with the material. They also want to apply what they are learning immediately to their work and/or personal lives. Kettering University Online (KUO) Master of Science in Lean Manufacturing program’s recent re-design includes an impactful teaching methodology wrapped in an updated curriculum, which facilitates applied learning from the classroom to the workplace.

Master of Science Lean Manufacturing Program Highlights

Instead of acquiring skills solely on the job and tailored to a specific role, our approach is to equip students with the ability to apply lean manufacturing principles across various professions. The journey begins with a foundational understanding of assessing and enhancing quality in different processes and contexts. This is followed by a data-driven process that enables the identification of actionable steps for improvement.

Thanks to a fruitful collaboration between subject matter experts and contributing faculty, many of whom are currently working in the industry, the courses in the Master of Science Lean Manufacturing program have been re-designed with new and updated features such as:

- Updated reading lists with the latest research from 2022. When exposed to a variety of current research, learners are able to understand and evaluate lean manufacturing principles and practices to make more informed decisions about applying them in real world scenarios.

- New lean manufacturing videos were produced in KUO’s in-house studio. Each course has an overview and a weekly introduction. Additionally, each course has videos explaining concepts in detail.

- Updated curriculum focus to consistently use real-world scenarios and connect theory to practice. Learners sharpen their critical thinking skills, enhance their problem-solving skills, and develop a wider context for understanding how to use lean concepts and tools in different industries with a myriad of applications.

- Provide opportunities for enhanced collaboration through teamwork and offer best-practices for individual leadership.

“Through consistently using real-world scenarios, and connecting theory to practice, learners are sharpening their critical thinking skills, enhancing their problem-solving skills, and developing a wider context for understanding how to use lean concepts and tools in different industries with a myriad of applications,” says Dr. Prakash Menon, KUO Contributing Faculty, Faculty Mentor and Lean Manufacturing Subject Matter Expert.

Kettering Online's Innovative Master's Degree in Lean Manufacturing

Regardless of industry, whether a company is manufacturing a product or providing a service, it is a safe bet that it would benefit from implementing streamlined processes designed for an efficient and lower-cost operation. KUO graduates often report how surprised they are at how quickly they are able to use what they learned in class to reduce waste, create efficiencies, and save their employers money.

The only program of its kind in the United States, Kettering University's online Lean Manufacturing master's degree program teaches the modern manufacturing process knowledge and Lean Six Sigma skills needed to improve quality output, streamline processes and reduce waste.

