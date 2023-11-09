Agility CMS Delivers Thought Provoking Take on Headless CMS at Aarhus 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel Varty, CTO, and Jon Voigt, CEO of Agility CMS, delivered a thought-provoking presentation at the esteemed Aarhus 2023 event, urging the CMS community to reassess their approach to customer-centric innovation within the Headless Content Management Systems (CMS). The presentation centered around the imperative need to prioritize the input of content authors, strategists, and developers in reshaping the landscape of the ever-evolving headless CMS industry.
In their compelling discourse, Varty and Voigt emphasized the significance of enhancing the content authoring experience through the integration of modern software solutions. They shed light on Agility CMS's pioneering efforts to revolutionize content visualization, setting the stage for a paradigm shift within the industry.
The innovative concept of a collaborative approach was particularly well received. As an antidote to the “lonely editor,” Agility brings users together inside their project, with the ability to work on a layout or component together. Combined with the live preview functionality, the new features wowed the audience of industry partners, agencies and other vendors. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive.
Furthermore, Agility CMS announced its participation in the Small Feature Award competition, a prestigious event celebrating innovative strides in the CMS domain. The company showcased a beta version of their collaboration and preview center, underscoring their commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to their esteemed clientele. More information about the Small Feature Award competition can be found at aarhus23.boye-co.com/small-feature-award/.
Arhus 2023, known as The Digital Leadership Conference, has proven to be an immersive and transformative event, offering invaluable insights, interactive workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The conference is designed to equip digital leaders with actionable strategies to propel their businesses to new heights in 2024 and beyond.
Harmonie Poirier
