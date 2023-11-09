Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,386 in the last 365 days.

As Treasury Yields Decline, Mortgage Rates Move Down

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 7.5 percent.

“As Treasury yields decline, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped a quarter of a percent, the largest one-week decrease since last November,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Incoming data show that household debt continues to rise, primarily due to mortgage, credit card and student loan balances. Many consumers are feeling strained by the high cost of living, so unless mortgage rates decrease significantly, the housing market will remain stagnant.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.5 percent as of November 9, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 7.76 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 7.08 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.81 percent, down from last week when it averaged 7.03 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.38 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
(703)714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88db85d5-e6e5-45ee-b749-8eb860f75a77


Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 11/09/2023.

You just read:

As Treasury Yields Decline, Mortgage Rates Move Down

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more