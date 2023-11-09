Submit Release
N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission to meet Nov. 16

Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Sedimentation Control Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents are posted prior to the meeting on the Commission website

N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission Meeting

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting linkhttps://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mdf73497eceb10c6eaf9adc088fe16…

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003

Meeting Number/ Access Code: 2427 907 9165

Password: STOPMUD

The Sedimentation Control Commission (SCC) was created to administer the state's Sedimentation Control Program pursuant to the N.C. Sedimentation Pollution Control Act of 1973. The commission is charged with adopting rules, setting standards and providing guidance for implementation of the law.

###

