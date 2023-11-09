TechBehemoths kicks off the 2023 Awards voting process for the best Tech Service Providers Worldwide
TechBehemoths 2023 Awards is the industry benchmark for trust, transparency, commitment, and delivery capabilities in the Information and Technology sector.
TechBehemoths is becoming the benchmark in the industry. Among the big 4,no one offers such a thorough, transparent & equidistant approach in the process of finding a trustworthy tech service provider”LONDON, UK, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third edition of TechBehemoths Awards rounds up IT companies’ performance throughout the year. For the first time across the industry, users, clients, media, business communities, and employees can vote for the IT companies that deliver the best.
— Marcel Sobieski
In this edition of TechBehemoths Awards, 3803 companies, across 43 countries and territories compete for being awarded for the quality of services they provide.
“This year, TechBehemoths Awards expands to companies from Uruguay, Croatia, China, and Hungary alongside 39 existing countries and territories. Our decision is supported by the speed and quality of services IT companies provided in these specific locations in 2023.” - Marcel Sobieski, Founder of TechBehemoths.
The TechBehemoths 2023 Awards is split into two phases:
1. The nomination process - relies on a set of transparent criteria, and took place between Nov 1-6, 2023.
2. The voting process - starts on November 8th, 2023, and will last until December 14, 2023.
To ensure an authentic experience and impartial voting results, only one vote per user is allowed. Users can withdraw their votes at any point of the voting process if they voted by mistake or changed their minds. On top of that, both registered and guest users will be able to cast their vote on the platform with the condition of confirming their vote through email.
At the same time, nominated companies will have the opportunity to share their nominee status, and invite their communities to vote in 3 ways, the unique voting link, voting widgets, and social media. The unique voting link and widgets will be available in the nominees’ dashboard on TechBehemoths for the entire duration of the voting process.
Asked what sets TechBehemoths’ Award apart from the industry, Sobieski stated “TechBehemoths is becoming the new benchmark in the industry. Among the big 4 in our business, no one offers such a thorough, transparent and equidistant approach in the process of finding a trustworthy tech service provider for their project. And speaking about the TechBehemoths Awards - we are the only ones who engage with both sides - the demand (people in need of a tech team) and the supply (the tech service providers). For a fair voting process, based on meritocracy. There is no way someone can purchase an award.”
The TechBehemoths 2023 Awards is an industry benchmark for trust, transparency, commitment, and delivery capabilities in the Information and Technology sector. Moreover, the nomination criteria and the voting process validate competing companies in their untiring efforts to prove supremacy in the local and global IT arena.
For this year’s annual awards event, TechBehemoths selected 4 partners that will support the media efforts of reaching out to business communities and relevant audiences.
“We’ve teamed up with Fingent, Digital Dividend, FlairsTech, and Seasia Infotech for the 2023 Awards edition as they match our requirements both in terms of commitment and brand awareness. We’re happy to have them on board!” - Dan Irascu, Head of Marketing at TechBehemoths.
Awards organizers from TechBehemoths invite and encourage media outlets to take advantage of helping local communities and businesses decide on the best IT vendors in their countries. As the event takes place annually, it will be until the end of 2024 when the best IT companies and digital agencies will be named again.
To learn more about TechBehemoths 2023 Awards, explore:
- FAQ Page
- Awards 2023 Blog
About TechBehemoths awards:
TechBehemoths 2023 Awards upholds and recognizes information and technology excellence in the global B2B market.
It brings together more than 46,000 IT companies and agencies, and over 1,000,000 users worldwide to celebrate and promote digital transformation through technology. It strives to recognize those who improve the well-being of the industry and elevate voices that represent the future of technology.
Gerhard Piccard
Mobiteam GmbH
+49 176 36302768
email us here