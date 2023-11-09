New Opinions: Nov. 9

Highlight: A defendant moving to withdraw his guilty plea before sentencing bears the burden of establishing a fair and just reason exists.

Among the factors that a district court may consider in determining whether a fair and just reason exists to withdraw a guilty plea before sentencing are: (1) the amount of time that has passed between the entry of the plea and the motion to withdraw; (2) defendant’s assertion of innocence or a legally cognizable defense to the charge; (3) prejudice to the government; (4) whether the plea was knowing and voluntary; (5) whether the plea was made in compliance with Rule 11, N.D.R.Crim.P.; (6) whether adequate assistance of counsel was available to the defendant; (7) the plausibility of the reason for seeking to withdraw; (8) whether a plea withdrawal would waste judicial resources; and (9) whether the parties had reached or breached a plea agreement.

A defendant who voluntarily pleads guilty waives the right to challenge nonjurisdictional defects, including alleged violations of constitutional rights that occur before the guilty plea.