Tesoro Club To Host PGA Tour Q-School, November 14-17, on its Newly Renovated Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course

Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast, will host a second stage qualifier for the PGA Tour Q-School, presented by Korn Ferry. The qualifying tournament will be held November 14-17 on Tesoro Club’s newly renovated Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course.
“We have restored Tesoro Club’s Arnold Palmer Course to its world class distinction, and we are honored to partner again with the PGA,” said Head Golf Professional Matthew Doyle. “We are one of five clubs in the nation to host the second stage Q-School qualifier and the only course in Florida.”
Tesoro Club’s popular course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour’s 2023 The Honda Classic. The course was refurbished over the summer including restablishment of Bermuda grass and overall beautification. In addition, Tesoro Club is renovating its 10-acre practice facility with a December opening planned.
Over the past year, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary new ownership team led by partners Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor, and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, each offering in-depth real estate and private club experience. Read more about the team here.
Nearly 75 new homes will be built in Tesoro Club in the coming year, including the addition of three new luxury home builders to the award-winning roster of industry professionals. Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Custom Home Builders, LLC recently announced that they are building signature homes on the sought after golf and lakefront homesites along the Palmer Golf Course.
The new additions join the existing new home offerings at Tesoro Club including two of the nation’s top builders – WCI Communities and Toll Brothers. Currently, there are more than two dozen homes under construction within Tesoro Club. Designer decorated models opened earlier this year and move-in ready homes are currently available. The homes will range from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet and are priced in the high $600’s to over $4.5 million.
Tesoro Club also added new lighted pickleball courts and upgraded its 22,000 square foot Swim & Racquet Club facilities. The Club’s Watson Course will undergo a complete renovation at a date soon to be announced. The centerpiece of Tesoro Club is a spectacular, classically inspired clubhouse overlooking a 120-acre lake.
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.
For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
