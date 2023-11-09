inPowered Increases Native Advertising Performance for AAA Club by 2X with AI-Generated Content

Leveraging 8+ years of content engagement and conversion data, inPowered’s AI enables agencies and brands to create content designed to drive optimal performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inPowered , the AI Platform for native advertising that applies AI algorithms to deliver optimal business outcomes, partnered with AAA Club Alliance Inc. (ACA), the third largest AAA club in the country, to implement an AI-based content generation solution to improve ACA’s native advertising performance. Within three months of integrating inPowered’s content generation AI solution on its blog, ‘The Extra Mile’, ACA saw a 2X increase in conversion rates on its native advertising campaign, leading to increased website conversions.



“The beauty of the AI solution is that it uses intelligence to identify the content that best meets the interests of our Members,” commented Ben Young , Director of Content, Brand, and Publications at ACA. “inPowered’s media and advertising solution is focused on using real-time data to create content that truly generates engagement – and that is exactly what we needed to provide value for our Members.”

The inputs inPowered uses to generate content through AI are sophisticated and directly pulled from more than eight years of unique post-click engagement data, which scores content and achieves a high degree of predictability to drive identified Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“The evolution of our work with ACA demonstrates our commitment to innovation and offering the solutions our clients want and need,” commented inPowered’s CEO and Co-Founder, Peyman Nilforoush . “As we shift toward AI decisioning for native advertising and optimizing the media buying and audience targeting processes, we are elated to see such positive results and campaigns that are continually elevated through tech.”

The three-year partnership between ACA and inPowered continues to produce positive results. When inPowered and ACA kicked off the partnership in 2020, it was focused on improving the Club's organic and paid content marketing campaigns and return on investment (ROI). At the time, ACA was creating relevant content for Members, but the clickthrough rate (CTR) and site conversions left room for improvement.

Through the strategic media partnership, ACA leveraged inPowered’s content intelligence and distribution solutions to identify the best-performing content, the most engaged audiences, and the most optimal channels.

In 2023, inPowered rolled out its content generation AI solution, which enables brands to use the power of OpenAI to automatically generate more desirable content. ACA implemented the technology and leveraged the full stack of inPowered’s AI technologies, creating a fully optimized content campaign that improved performance by 100%, effectively doubling the CTR (from 4% to 8%) on ACA’s native advertising content. For ACA, a 100% increase is absolutely a win.

About inPowered

inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changing brand perception, increasing action taken onsite, lead generation and user engagement. inPowered was founded in 2014 by Peyman and Pirouz Nilforoush after selling their previous company, NetShelter, to Ziff Davis.

About AAA Club Alliance Inc.

AAA Club Alliance Inc. (ACA) is the third largest club in the national AAA federation and serves more than seven million members in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. ACA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services, advocates for the safety and mobility of its members, and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. ACA is a non-stock, not-for-profit corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can now map a route, find local gas prices, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app ( AAA.com/mobile ) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information, visit www.AAA.com .