PDAC announces 2024 Award Recipients

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is honoured to announce that five outstanding groups have been selected to receive 2024 PDAC Awards. Since 1977, the annual PDAC Awards have recognized exemplary individuals, teams, and companies for their significant accomplishments in mineral exploration and development.



“The 2024 recipients continue the 46-year tradition of excellence in the PDAC Awards,” said Raymond Goldie, PDAC President. “Their successes are an inspiration and demonstrate the expertise, ingenuity, and determination needed to find the minerals that are essential to modern life. Our awards recipients also show that, both in Canada and world-wide, mineral explorers and developers are practising innovative and effective approaches to community engagement and sustainability.”

Recipients will be celebrated at the Awards Gala and Nite Cap at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto on March 5, during the PDAC 2024 Convention.

PDAC 2024 Award Recipients

John Burzynski and the Osisko Mining Inc. Exploration Team - Bill Dennis Award

For the discovery and ongoing expansion of the Windfall deposit’s Lynx gold zone located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Wabun Tribal Council - Skookum Jim Award

For developing a consistent process of engagement (The Wabun Model) that reasonably matches the lifespan of projects from mineral exploration to development.



O3 Mining - Sustainability Award

For exceptional Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance including the achievement of ECOLOGO Certification.



The Lundin Group Vicuña Exploration Team - Thayer Lindsley Award

For the discovery of the Vicuña district in the Central Andean copper province in Argentina and Chile.

John McConnell and the Victoria Gold Team - Viola R. MacMillan Award

For innovative financing of the Eagle Gold Mine development and production in Yukon.

Awards Gala and Nite Cap

Recipients will be celebrated at a prestigious Awards Gala and Nite Cap at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto on Tuesday, March 5, during the PDAC 2024 Convention.

Awards selection process

PDAC’s Board of Directors select Award Recipients based on recommendations of the association’s Awards Committee. Learn more about the PDAC Awards, including how to nominate candidates for our 2025 awards.

