Funding opportunity: Climate Ready BC Seafood Program
Funding opportunity: Climate Ready BC Seafood ProgramPublished 9 November 2023 Projects Leave a Comment
Application deadline: 15 November 2023
Lead organizations:
- Ocean Decade Collaborative Center for the Northeast Pacific
- Tula Foundation
- Province of British Columbia
Project description:
The Tula Foundation’s Ocean Decade Collaborative Center for the NE Pacific is thrilled to announce the Climate Ready BC Seafood Program, a $1.7 million fund aimed at supporting actions from the B.C. Ocean Acidification Action Plan (B.C. OAH). This program aims to support coastal communities in understanding, mitigating, and adapting to the impacts of climate change on B.C.’s oceans and coasts.
Over the next two years, the Climate Ready B.C. Seafood Program will be delivering targeted funding across four priority program areas outlined in the B.C. OAH Action Plan:
- Advancing scientific Understanding of OAH
- Collaboration, knowledge transfer, awareness, and understanding related to Ocean acidification/hypoxia (OAH)
- Marine Carbon Removal Technologies
- OAH Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies
Eligible applicants include Indigenous organizations, research institutions, industry associations, aquaculture producers, commercial fishing industry and non-governmental organizations.
How to Apply
More information on the RFP and how to apply can be found in the CRBS Information Document.
Ocean Decade Collaborative Centre – Northeast Pacific. More information.