Biden-Harris Administration Convenes Higher Education Leaders to Improve Student Transfer to Increase Completion of College Degrees

As part of its Raise the Bar: Attaining College Excellence and Equity initiative, the U.S. Department of Education is hosting a summit today at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) in Annadale, Virginia with 200 higher education leaders on making it easier for students to transfer from one college to another, in turn helping them save time and money. The Department is also releasing groundbreaking new data showing which two- and four-year institutions are best promoting transfer students’ success and highlighting the most productive transfer partnerships between community college and bachelors’ degree institutions in the country.

The difficulty students face in transferring between colleges is one of the most significant obstacles to helping many more students earn college degrees. While nearly 40% of students transfer at some point along their postsecondary journeys, they lose more than 40% of their credits on average when they move between schools. This costs students time, money, and too often the credentials they seek to earn.

As part of the response to the Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions, the Biden-Harris Administration emphasized in a White House meeting with college presidents and a report on strategies to increase diversity and opportunity in higher education the importance of supporting community college transfer students. Given that many students of color and students with low incomes start their higher learning at community colleges, improving transfer pipelines from two-year to four-year colleges is a key strategy that states and institutions can consider as they commit to missions of greater diversity.

“If we want to Raise the Bar for educational attainment in this country and create more equitable outcomes in higher education, then we need leaders to dramatically level up their support for transfer students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Our current higher education system stacks the deck against community college students who aspire to earn four-year degrees—denying acceptance of their credits, forcing them to retake courses, and ultimately making their educational journeys longer and costlier than they need to be. In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that threatens to undermine diversity and equal opportunity in higher education, the Biden-Harris Administration believes that fixing our broken approach to transfer in this country, which disproportionately impacts students of color and other underserved students, has never mattered more.”

The Department also released today groundbreaking new data on transfers that spotlights the top two-year and four-year institutional partnership in each state. Despite the large number of transfer students, there has been little public data on how well particular colleges serve them. Among those top-performing partnerships is NOVA, the host institution for the event, and George Mason University (GMU). Thirteen percent of new federally aided students who enroll at NOVA earn bachelor’s degrees from GMU within eight years, reflecting a high transfer rate between the two institutions and a strong graduation rate after transfer. The Department’s research also found that this partnership is an important factor in the high rate at which Virginia community college students go on to earn bachelor’s degrees, compared to other states. The data also identified other strong partnerships such as Irvine Valley College with California State University-Fullerton (13%), Heartland Community College with Illinois State University (13%), and the Tri-County Technical College with Clemson University (20%).

The summit includes teams of institutional and state representatives from 11 states from across the country: California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. At the convening, participants will make commitments to support effective state transfer policy, institutional transfer policy and practice, transfer student advising and navigation, and data- and technology-enabled transfer solutions.

“At today’s summit, the Biden-Harris Administration will not only uplift successful efforts for promoting transfer student success, but also release new data on transfer outcomes across institutions that we hope will help leaders build a more accessible and inclusive higher education system,” said Assistant Secretary of Postsecondary Education Nasser Paydar.

Participants in the summit will also discuss their initiatives and commitments to improving transfer.

Mildred Garcia, Chancellor of the California State University said, “As the first Latina chancellor of the nation’s largest and most diverse four-year university system – half a million students strong – I thank Secretary Cardona for his visionary leadership in advancing educational excellence and equity. These values are the CSU’s values, and we are committed to strengthening transfer pathways to provide increased educational opportunities for the future diverse leaders who will drive California’s social and economic prosperity.”

“While 80% of community college students intend to transfer, fewer than 20% make it to a four-year institution and complete a bachelor’s degree. It’s imperative that higher education works together to help these students who are disproportionately first generation, low-income, working parents, and students of color—complete the transfer process, graduate, and enter the workforce. I am honored to be part of this summit to learn new approaches that support transfer student success,” said Joe Garcia, Chancellor of the Colorado Community College System.

The transfer summit is part of the Department’s Raise the Bar: Attaining College Excellence and Equity initiative. Raise the Bar seeks to uplift colleges committed to inclusivity, equity, and excellence, rather than arbitrary rankings, high costs, and privilege. Raise the Bar encourages state and institutional leaders to ensure students of all backgrounds can earn a college degree or certificate and go on to a better life.

Building on this year’s summits on data-driven improvement and transfer students, next year the Department will convene leaders to address holistic advising and wraparound services and career-relevant learning pathways in order to help more institutions increase completion rates, close completion gaps, and ensure all students are earning completions of value that lead to economic opportunity.

Table 1: Community colleges with highest transfer-out rate for Title IV students, by state

State Institution name Transfer-out rate (8-year) Number of students starting in 2-year cohort in 2014 Number of 2-year cohort students ever enrolled at a 4-year within 8 years AL Marion Military Institute 62% 149 93 AR NorthWest Arkansas Community College 32% 826 263 AZ Chandler-Gilbert Community College 36% 855 308 CA Irvine Valley College 53% 386 205 CO Colorado Northwestern Community College 36% 86 31 CT Norwalk Community College 32% 452 146 DE Delaware Technical Community College-Terry 24% 1450 347 FL Tallahassee Community College 37% 1610 590 GA South Georgia State College 50% 560 281 HI Kapiolani Community College 36% 461 168 IA Ellsworth Community College 46% 229 106 ID College of Southern Idaho 26% 617 162 IL William Rainey Harper College 41% 1048 431 IN Vincennes University 21% 1527 317 KS Barton County Community College 45% 219 98 KY Hopkinsville Community College 26% 348 92 LA Louisiana State University-Eunice 35% 417 148 MA Massachusetts Bay Community College 39% 451 176 MD Montgomery College 43% 1856 805 ME Kennebec Valley Community College 27% 191 52 MI Muskegon Community College 34% 556 188 MN Normandale Community College 36% 846 304 MO St Charles Community College 33% 637 210 MS Mississippi Delta Community College 43% 478 206 MT Dawson Community College 52% 65 34 NC Coastal Carolina Community College 31% 309 95 ND Dakota College at Bottineau 41% 106 43 NE Mid-Plains Community College 29% 275 80 NH NHTI-Concord's Community College 31% 720 226 NJ County College of Morris 48% 717 345 NM New Mexico Military Institute 71% 103 73 NV Western Nevada College 27% 221 59 NY Stella and Charles Guttman Community College 55% 173 95 OH Columbus State Community College 31% 2025 632 OK Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College 39% 444 173 OR Clackamas Community College 29% 475 136 PA Bucks County Community College 44% 700 311 RI Community College of Rhode Island 25% 2172 544 SC University of South Carolina-Sumter 61% 127 78 SD Western Dakota Technical Institute 19% 182 35 TN Motlow State Community College 32% 569 184 TX The University of Texas at Brownsville 49% 1293 628 UT Snow College 43% 602 259 VA Richard Bland College of the College of William and Mary 47% 245 116 VT Community College of Vermont 23% 491 115 WA Bellevue College 42% 375 159 WI University of Wisconsin Colleges 45% 1740 780 WV Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College 26% 338 87 WY Northwest College 31% 179 55

Table 2: Four-year institutions with highest transfers’ bachelor’s completion rate for Title IV students, by state

State Institution name Transfers’ bachelor’s completion rate (8-year) Number of community college students transferring within 4 years to BA-granting institution Number of degrees granted at BA-granting institution among community college students transferring within 4 years AL Auburn University 67% 188 126 AR University of Arkansas 54% 190 103 AZ University of Arizona 61% 261 158 CA California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo 89% 45 40 CO University of Northern Colorado 60% 102 61 CT University of Connecticut 74% 107 79 DE Wilmington University 30% 156 47 FL University of Miami 80% 56 45 GA University of Georgia 72% 81 58 HI University of Hawaii at Manoa 64% 215 137 IA Mount Mercy University 86% 36 31 ID University of Idaho 63% 65 41 IL University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign 89% 207 184 IN Purdue University-Main Campus 74% 70 52 KS Kansas State University 54% 213 114 KY University of Kentucky 63% 121 76 LA Louisiana State University and A&M College 63% 158 99 MA University of Massachusetts-Lowell 62% 244 152 MD University of Maryland-College Park 76% 331 250 ME University of Southern Maine 54% 82 44 MI University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 88% 68 60 MN University of Minnesota-Twin Cities 67% 248 167 MO Missouri University of Science and Technology 74% 62 46 MS Mississippi University for Women 64% 85 54 NC University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 78% 92 72 ND North Dakota State University-Main Campus 62% 131 81 NE University of Nebraska-Lincoln 60% 139 84 NH University of New Hampshire-Main Campus 58% 76 44 NJ The College of New Jersey 86% 42 36 NM University of New Mexico-Main Campus 43% 222 95 NV University of Nevada-Reno 66% 129 85 NY Saint John Fisher College 78% 54 42 OH Ohio State University-Main Campus 60% 337 202 OK Oklahoma State University-Main Campus 62% 295 184 OR University of Oregon 65% 137 89 PA Thomas Jefferson University 67% 55 37 RI University of Rhode Island 69% 89 61 SC Clemson University 74% 300 222 TN Tennessee Technological University 67% 129 86 TX Texas A & M University-College Station 85% 436 372 UT University of Utah 55% 168 92 VA Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University 87% 135 118 WA Western Washington University 73% 108 79 WI University of Wisconsin-Madison 75% 109 82 WV Fairmont State University 58% 57 33 WY University of Wyoming 60% 119 71

Table 3: Dyads with highest dyad bachelor’s completion rate for Title IV students, by states