EU: Anti-SLAPP Directive cannot be a missed opportunity
The International Press Institute (IPI) has joined 74 civil society organisations in writing to the European Commission, the European Parliament’s rapporteur, the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council and the Ministers of Justice of all EU Member States to reiterate our shared concerns regarding the trilogue process of the anti-SLAPP Directive.
The CASE Coalition, of which IPI is a partner, urges the European institutions to negotiate the strongest possible Anti-SLAPP Directive that effectively protects public watchdogs.
These past years, member organisations of the Coalition Against Slapps in Europe (CASE) have been providing solid, evidence-based expertise and in-depth knowledge to feed discussions on the law, and always in a constructive spirit, to the Commission, the European Parliament and the Member States. At this crucial stage, it looks like our contribution has been ignored.
We refuse to let this be a missed opportunity.
We will not support a watered-down Directive that will provide no meaningful protection for journalists, media outlets, activists and civil society organisations in Europe, instead of serving as a model for ambitious anti-SLAPP legislation across Europe and beyond.
As we enter the final stages of the trilogue discussions, we urge the Council and the Parliament, with the support of the Commission, to make this legislation a robust instrument that fulfils its purpose and not a tick-box exercise.
