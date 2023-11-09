EU: Anti-SLAPP Directive cannot be a missed opportunity

The International Press Institute (IPI) has joined 74 civil society organisations in writing to the European Commission, the European Parliament’s rapporteur, the Spanish Presidency of the EU Council and the Ministers of Justice of all EU Member States to reiterate our shared concerns regarding the trilogue process of the anti-SLAPP Directive.

The CASE Coalition, of which IPI is a partner, urges the European institutions to negotiate the strongest possible Anti-SLAPP Directive that effectively protects public watchdogs.