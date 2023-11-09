Submit Release
Dubai-based poetess' debut book makes for a thoughtful Diwali gift

Dubai-based poetess Rashmi Kotriwala's book, KHAYALOON KE DARMIYAAN, in Hindustani language

The book is a collection of over 100 poems in the Hindustani language.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing the gift of poetry is a thoughtful and unique way to express love and appreciation for your loved ones during Diwali. A book of poems written by a Dubai-based poetess, Rashmi Kotriwala called KHAYALOON KE DARMIYAAN, provides a special touch, as it combines the beauty of poetry with a cultural connection. The book is a collection of over 100 poems in the Hindustani language, and it encapsulates the author's emotional journey over 35 years.

"My thoughts and emotions have taken the shape of nazms, ghazals, poems, and even songs in KHAYALOON KE DARMIYAAN. Love, loss, and inspiration are the primary topics of the poems. The language used is very simple and the writing style is relatable, which draws the reader to it immediately," said Rashmi. Poems in this book range from her growing-up years to very recent ones.

The book was published in India by Author’s Upfront. Poetry often has the power to touch people's hearts and evoke emotions, making it a meaningful and personal gift. It can be a great way to celebrate the festival of lights and share your love and warm wishes with those you care about.

