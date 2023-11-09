Allied Payment Network Partners with Trabian to Launch New Website to Better Reflect New Brand and Meet Growing Demand
FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, proudly announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. The freshly designed site comes as part of the company's rebranding initiative and underlines its commitment to the motto "Moving Money Matters."
Designed to provide an enhanced and user-friendly experience for both existing and prospective customers, the new site boasts a modern and intuitive design. Reflecting Allied’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the payments industry, the site offers visitors seamless access to a wealth of information about its suite of products, as well as the company mission and values.
"Our new website marks a significant milestone in our journey and aligns with our mission of positioning our financial institution clients as the heart of the communities they serve,” said Doug Elser, Director of Marketing at Allied. "The new website isn’t just about an updated aesthetic; it emphasizes how at Allied we really do care about the success of the communities that our clients serve and are committed to helping them succeed.”
Allied chose to partner with custom development and design firm Trabian, who has specialized in building websites for banks, credit unions, and FinTechs for over 20 years. “Trabian was a natural choice for us,” according to Elser. “They’ve produced exceptional work in a niche field for quite some time. They’ve been a fantastic partner to work with, and we couldn’t be happier with the result.”
Rooted in user-centric design, Allied’s best-of-breed money-movement solutions provide everything consumers need, all within their bank’s trusted digital environment. They are designed to provide the ease of use and intuitive functionality that make competing platforms unnecessary.
"At Allied, we’re champions for banks and credit unions. We focus on being the partner that removes complexity, allows for refreshingly easy conversions, and provides innovative technology that delights their customers," said Allied Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Harper. "When financial institutions look to partner with technology providers, the focus must be on their experience and their ability to meet current and future demands. Our new website aims to capture that and fortify our reputation as an industry leader in real-time payments.”
Visitors to the new website can easily navigate through the comprehensive suite of payment solutions tailored to banks and credit unions of all sizes. The site’s intuitive design and improved functionality also ensure that the latest information on industry trends and company updates is readily accessible.
Since its founding, Allied has continued to experience strong growth, demonstrating a steady demand for superior digital money movement solutions. Allied works with nearly 500 financial institutions across the country. With Allied’s turnkey money movement tools, financial institutions of all sizes can provide real-time, open-network payments solutions, connecting both consumers and businesses within the communities they serve while deepening engagement.
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
About Trabian
Trabian is a custom development firm that specializes in software development for banks, credit unions, and financial services companies. For twenty years, Trabian has provided trusted and tailored solutions to financial institutions of all kinds. Trabian has launched hundreds of websites, products and banking integrations to help their clients achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.trabian.com
