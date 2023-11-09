Personalized Genomics Market Growth Opportunities Across Disease Diagnostics, Pharmacogenomics |GNA Genotek, Helix
personalized genomics market size is expected to reach US$ 27.77 Billion by 2030, from US$ 9.14 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Personalized Genomics Market is a rapidly growing field that is transforming the way healthcare is delivered. By analyzing an individual's unique genetic makeup, personalized genomics can be used to tailor treatments and interventions to the specific needs of each patient. This approach has the potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce side effects, and lower healthcare costs. Global Personalized Genomics Market Report offers a full of life imaginative and prescient to finish and study marketplace size, marketplace scope, and aggressive environment. The examine is derived from number one and secondary statistical facts and includes qualitative and numerical analysis.
Personalized Genomics Market Research makes a specialty of the important thing traits winning with inside the Global Personalized Genomics Market sector. The present Personalized Genomics Market situation has been studied and destiny projections with appreciation to the arena have additionally been investigated. The market observation file contains an assessment of several influential elements together with an enterprise review in phrases of anciental and gift situation, key manufacturers, software and types, key areas and marketplaces, forecast estimation for international marketplace share, sales, and CAGR.
Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players. Analysis of Personalized Genomics companies, key tactics followed by Leading Key Players:
◘ 23andMe
◘ Mapmygenome
◘ Invitea
◘ Genetic Technology Limited
◘ Lonza
◘ Interleukin Genetics Inc
◘ GNA Genotek
◘ Helix
◘ MyHeritage
◘ Pathway Genomics
◘ Veritas Genetics
◘ Xcode
◘ Color Genomics
◘ Myriad Genetics
◘ Quest Diagnostics
◘ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
◘ Illumina
◘ Thermo Fisher Scientific
◘ Qiagen
◘ Genomic Health
◘ Nebula Genomics
By Test Type
◘ Oncology Testing
◘ Infectious Disease Testing
◘ Neurological Testing
◘ Cardiovascular Testing
◘ Others
By Technology
◘ PCR-based Tests
◘ Microarray-based Tests
◘ Sequencing-based Tests
◘ Others
By Application
◘ Diagnostics
◘ Precision Medicine
◘ Wellness
◘ Reproductive Health
◘ Sports Nutrition & Health
◘ Lifestyle
◘ Others
By End User
◘ Hospitals & Clinics
◘ Research Centers
◘ Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
◘ Diagnostic Laboratories
◘ Others
Overview and Scope of the Report:
The Global Personalized Genomics Market Analysis Report provides a detailed analysis of the market size of various segments and countries in previous years, as well as forecasts for the coming years. The Market report presents a detailed competitive landscape of the global market. The market dynamics, drivers, and segmentation by application, type, region, and manufacturer are all discussed in this report. With respect to the regions and countries covered in the report, this Market report provides both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
The Study Objectives are:
A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the Personalized Genomics Market and their corresponding data.
It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, geographical presence, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies.
Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share.
It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, distributors, and stockholders.
Following are the various regions covered by the Personalized Genomics Market research report:
North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico),
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe),
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC),
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and the Rest of Latin America),
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)
Table of Contents:
Market scenario 2023
Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Personalized Genomics market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Personalized Genomics Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges & Opportunities of the Personalized Genomics
Chapter 4: Presenting the Personalized Genomics Market Factor Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entry, and Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2023 - 2030
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Personalized Genomics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Market positioning & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries, and by Manufacturers/Companies with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2030)
Chapters 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source
Key Questions Answered:
What is the market size and CAGR of the Personalized Genomics Market during the forecast period?
How is the growing demand impacting the growth of Personalized Genomics Market shares?
What is the growing demand of the Market during the forecast period?
Who are the leading vendors in the market and what are their market shares?
What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the APAC Personalized Genomics Market?
