AZ Trimlight Sets The Mood With Innovative Globe Lighting
Trimlight Globe Lights are the latest outdoor lighting innovation from AZ Trimlight, a pioneer in permanent lighting solutions.MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Trimlight, a pioneer in permanent lighting solutions, is proud to introduce its latest innovation in outdoor lighting: Trimlight Globe Lights. These cutting-edge lights are designed to transform your outdoor spaces, setting the perfect mood and ambiance for any occasion.
With Trimlight Globe Lights, customers can now effortlessly create festive or ambient lighting for outdoor gatherings with lights that are virtually invisible during the day.
This new string lighting system incorporates the same technology as Trimlight's renowned permanent lighting systems, offering unparalleled versatility. Whether individuals want to illuminate a pool, enhance the patio, or create a standalone lighting masterpiece in the yard, Trimlight Globe Lights provides the perfect solution.
Globe Lights have music capability to sync the lights with music from a phone, or connect to a Trimlight controller with the new Trimlight EDGE app. With Alexa and Google Home compatibility, customers can control the Trimlight system with voice commands, making it easier than ever to set the perfect lighting.
Cloud-based technology allows access to program the Trimlight system remotely, ensuring that your outdoor space is always beautifully lit, no matter where it is. Customers can customize the outdoor area with vibrant colors and patterns using the Trimlight app, instantly setting the mood for any occasion.
Durable, weatherproof globe lights with energy-efficient LED technology ensure longevity and easy remote programming. From homes to businesses, Trimlight Globe Lights add a visually stunning and versatile lighting solution for all needs. Globe Lights are ideal for patios, pergolas, awnings, and pools, and elevate any outdoor living experience. The Globe Lights create warm and inviting outdoor spaces for restaurants, business events, concerts, outdoor markets, and community gatherings.
For more information about the AZ Trimlight Globe Lights system, visit the website or call 480-788-8191.
About AZ Trimlight: AZ Trimlight is committed to lighting the world with permanent, programmable lighting that enhances every celebration throughout the year. With the introduction of Trimlight Globe Lights, they continue to lead the way in innovation and outdoor lighting solutions.
