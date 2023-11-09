Visit: The 'zero-waste' design bookstore in Dubai
A pre-loved bookstore is inspiring sustainable and reading A bookstore for pre-loved books is inspiring sustainable creativity and reading at the same timeDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Book lovers, who also care about the environment, must spend time in this cosy bookstore that speaks the story of sustainability. This weekend, visit Bookends, a pre-loved bookstore in Dubai. The zero waste design store, in simple words, works on the principles of ‘nothing is a waste’. No wonder, the design philosophy at Bookends is that no page, no story can ever go to waste. Walk in and come across a wall plastered with discarded sheets of paper from tattered books, and right below the wall, the counter is artistically made using the discarded book covers, the half-torn and threadbare books, and more. Wondering what makes for ‘chandeliers’ here? The battered books have become paper fans as they hang pretty here. And yes, you will spot some pallets turned into shelves here. Local author Purva Grover, who is the Brand Ambassador for Bookends, said, "You don't have to be an activist or environmentalist to save the planet, a storyteller would work just fine." Purva's first book, The Trees Told Me So (2017) ties in with the philosophy well. “On a few occasions, we came across books that weren’t in a condition to be sold or added to the shelves, and that’s where stemmed the idea of adorning the store with the bits and pieces of the ripped, in shreds books,” said Somia Anwar and Grace Karim, owners, Bookends.
Bookends emerged from the creative minds of Grace Karim and Somia Anwar — two dedicated mums on a mission to satiate their children's boundless thirst for reading. They found books expensive and limited in their native language in the UAE. This sparked the idea for Bookends – the largest marketplace for preloved books, founded in 2020. After three successful years as an online store, Bookends officially opened its first physical location in Dubai Silicon Oasis in July 2023. Dubai-based author Purva Grover joined hands with Bookends as a Brand Ambassador in July 2023 to share her love for books and encourage one and all to take up reading as a habit, hobby, and beyond. So far, together, they’ve hosted various events at the store such as author sessions, book carnivals, and more.
Plan your visit during the opening hours of the store ( 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week) at Dubai Digital Park, Building A3, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. And yes, coffee is on the house!
Purva Grover
