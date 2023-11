Empowering Veterans: A Crucial Conversation on Workplace Mental Health

Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO, Give an Hour

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a new University of Phoenix survey , most U.S. military members (93%) agreed that mental health is as important as physical health, however only 33% reported never seeking out professional counseling.This underscores the finding of the University of Phoenix’s 2023 Career Optimism Index® , which revealed that mental health concerns were top of mind for American workers.Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO of Give an Hour, encourages employers to use a Veteran Workforce Toolkit to help evolve their cultures and support their ex-military employees.For more information, visit giveanhour.org/veteranworkforce