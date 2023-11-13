Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,469 in the last 365 days.

Empowering Veterans: A Crucial Conversation on Workplace Mental Health

Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO, Give an Hour

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new University of Phoenix survey, most U.S. military members (93%) agreed that mental health is as important as physical health, however only 33% reported never seeking out professional counseling.

This underscores the finding of the University of Phoenix’s 2023 Career Optimism Index®, which revealed that mental health concerns were top of mind for American workers.

Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO of Give an Hour, encourages employers to use a Veteran Workforce Toolkit to help evolve their cultures and support their ex-military employees.

For more information, visit giveanhour.org/veteranworkforce

Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Empowering Veterans: A Crucial Conversation on Workplace Mental Health

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more