Empowering Veterans: A Crucial Conversation on Workplace Mental Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new University of Phoenix survey, most U.S. military members (93%) agreed that mental health is as important as physical health, however only 33% reported never seeking out professional counseling.
This underscores the finding of the University of Phoenix’s 2023 Career Optimism Index®, which revealed that mental health concerns were top of mind for American workers.
Dr. Trina Clayeux, CEO of Give an Hour, encourages employers to use a Veteran Workforce Toolkit to help evolve their cultures and support their ex-military employees.
For more information, visit giveanhour.org/veteranworkforce
Sharla Hooper
University of Phoenix
