AB627 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-11-08
WISCONSIN, November 8 - An Act to renumber and amend 238.308 (3); to amend 71.07 (3y) (b) 4., 71.28 (3y) (b) 4., 71.47 (3y) (b) 4., 238.308 (4) (a) 4. and 238.308 (5) (a); and to create 71.07 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.07 (3y) (b) 6., 71.28 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.28 (3y) (b) 6., 71.47 (3y) (b) 4m., 71.47 (3y) (b) 6., 238.308 (2) (c), 238.308 (3) (b), 238.308 (4) (a) 4m. and 238.308 (4) (a) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the business development tax credit. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
