Choice Health at Home Announces Acquisition of Lumicare Hospice of Colorado, Texas, & Arizona
TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choice Health at Home, LLC "Choice”, the multi-state provider of home health, hospice, private duty, attendant care services and rehabilitation services, announced today the acquisition of Lumicare Hospice of Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. The addition of this business represents Choice’s entry into the State of Colorado and complements existing services in both Texas and Arizona.
David Jackson, Founder and CEO of Choice Health at Home commented on the transaction, "As a clinician lead business we know hospice is such an important mission and service for our patients. Lumicare has built a reputation of providing outstanding care. We are so excited to welcome the employees and patients to Choice Health at Home.”
Lumicare Hospice is a prominent hospice care provider with a strong presence in Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. This move marks a significant expansion of Choice’s footprint in the Southwestern United States, further enhancing its commitment to providing exceptional end-of-life care to patients and families. Company leadership has been vocal regarding the targeted geography and the strategy of providing a more comprehensive solution for post-acute care at home in all service locations.
Trina Lanier, Chief Growth Officer and Co-founder of the hospice and home health service lines, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “Lumicare Hospice aligns perfectly with our mission to improve the lives of individuals and families facing serious illness. We are thrilled to be providing services in Colorado and excited to expand on our current footprint in Texas and Arizona.”
Kevin Peay, a founder of Lumicare, will continue with Choice as President of Hospice Operations in the state of Colorado. Kevin commented further, “At Choice the mission is to enhance the life of every person we serve through the pursuit of excellent care. This aligns so well with the services and mindset of Lumicare. I am looking forward to continued growth and expansion throughout the Choice footprint with this goal in mind.”
Jackson closed the announcement with comments regarding Peay and further expansion "Kevin brings so much experience to the table in hospice services. Specifically, he has been a leader in the sector within the Southwest. When we discuss the mission of hospice and our vision for Choice Kevin aligns very much with our culture and our goals.”
About Choice Health at Home
Choice corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, TX and the company currently operates in Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. Choice was founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, entered home health in late 2012, and launched their hospice segment in 2018. In 2020, the Choice founders partnered with Trive Capital and Coltala Holdings in a shared vision of expansion for the post-acute company. Choice provides a broad spectrum of post-acute services including home health, hospice, homecare, remote patient monitoring, and rehabilitation services. For more information on Choice, please visit choicehealthathome.com. Trina Lanier, trina.lanier@choicehealthathome.com
About Choice Homecare & Hospice
Choice is a leading provider of home health and hospice services, Choice offers skilled nursing, therapy services, personal care attendant services and both physical and spiritual end of life care.
http://ChoiceHealthAtHome.com
Company Address
Choice Health at Home
6760 Old Jacksonville Highway Suite101
Tyler, TX 75703
United States
Katrina Lanier, Chief Growth Officer
Choice Health at Home
info@choicehealthathome.com
