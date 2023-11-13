Windes Welcomes Kathy Neil as Tax Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce Kathy Neil as Partner in its Tax department. She has more than 35 years of tax, financial, and accounting experience. Prior to joining Windes, Kathy was a Tax Director for a national accounting firm.
"I am grateful and excited to be starting a new chapter in my career with Windes," says Kathy. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's tradition of providing exceptional client service and community involvement."
Kathy's practice focuses on high-net-worth individuals, their closely held businesses, and family offices. Utilizing a vast array of tax and financial tools to help clients plan for the future, she proactively advises her clients, providing tax strategies that minimize income and estate taxes and preserves family wealth.
Kathy holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, and United Way Orange County's Women United.
"I'm excited to welcome Kathy to the Windes team. Her remarkable expertise and extensive career experience will be an excellent addition to our advisory practice," says Managing Partner James Cordova. "With our phenomenal growth and expansion of new advisory service lines, Kathy's specialization in tax planning for high-net-worth families and their businesses brings outstanding opportunities for the firm and our clients."
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
Connect With Windes
"I am grateful and excited to be starting a new chapter in my career with Windes," says Kathy. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's tradition of providing exceptional client service and community involvement."
Kathy's practice focuses on high-net-worth individuals, their closely held businesses, and family offices. Utilizing a vast array of tax and financial tools to help clients plan for the future, she proactively advises her clients, providing tax strategies that minimize income and estate taxes and preserves family wealth.
Kathy holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, and United Way Orange County's Women United.
"I'm excited to welcome Kathy to the Windes team. Her remarkable expertise and extensive career experience will be an excellent addition to our advisory practice," says Managing Partner James Cordova. "With our phenomenal growth and expansion of new advisory service lines, Kathy's specialization in tax planning for high-net-worth families and their businesses brings outstanding opportunities for the firm and our clients."
About Windes
Windes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
Connect With Windes
Windes
+1 844-494-6337
info@windes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn