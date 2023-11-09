PICC lines: “A Hidden Emerging Cause of Infection Outbreaks”

The risk of experiencing a bloodstream infection was significantly higher in patients with PICCs.

Safer alternative designs that don’t use polyurethane are available and this technology has been around for over a decade.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The risk of experiencing a bloodstream infection was significantly higher in patients with PICCs. To reduce PICC-related blood stream infections and their related mortality, it is important to limit the overuse of PICCs and to implement a ‘no PICC’ policy by limiting the insertion of PICCs to situations without other available options” ... G.A. Durand, New Microbes and New Infections, Vol. 35, No. C, May 2020

What did Dr. Durand’s study “Peripherally inserted central catheters: a hidden emerging cause of infection outbreaks” say?

“Globally, in the literature, the incidence of (venous) catheter-related blood stream infections (CRBSIs) associated with PICCs ranges between 0.5% and 12.7%

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that… 80,000 (venous) catheter-related blood stream infections occur annually in the United States, classifying it as the 12th cause of death in 2007

In our institution, between January 2010 and December 2017, 15,140 PICCs were inserted in 12,314 patients…we observed a significant increase in bloodstream infections and associated deaths in patients with PICCs.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney explains, “The old, outdate central lines, PICC lines, midlines that are constructed with polyurethane which is responsible for these complications. Polyurethane, when inserted into the blood stream triggers platelets to adhere to the tubing which triggers an immune response that produces a fibrin coating along the catheter which leads to blood clots and occlusion of the line. Fibrin coating and blood clots along the line creates a biofilm that bacteria can multiply and then spread through the blood causing sepsis.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “These are no longer hidden injuries. These are serious medical complications that are preventable injuries that will take a patient who was once on a trajectory of improvement to one that may lead to disability and death. Medical device manufacturers owe a duty to physicians, patients, and hospitals to utilize devices that substantially reduces the risk of harm. Safer alternative designs that don’t use polyurethane are available and this technology has been around for over a decade.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation because of infection that may result in organ damage to brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that caused dangerously low blood pressure because of infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

What is a deep venous thrombosis? Blood clots in the deep venous system that is referred to as a DVT that have the potential to break off and travel to the lung and this is called a pulmonary embolism.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “As a lawyer I see older PICC-lines and central lines made of polyurethane and silicone causing avoidable injuries to neonates and patients of all ages. It is shocking that the super hydrophilic technology that prevents bacterial and platelet adhesion to the catheter has not replaced the old and obsolete technology PICC lines, central lines, and midlines that is on the shelves of hospitals across the United States.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who represents those with serious injuries cause by defective medical devices including PICC line and Midlines and central lines. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.