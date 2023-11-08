TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bowling Named to NASAA Board

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling was recently elected by her peers to join the Board of Directors for the North American Securities Administrators Association (“NASAA”), the oldest international organization devoted to investor protection.

Since 2019, Bowling has served as Assistant Commissioner for TDCI’s Securities Division, which is responsible for enforcing the Tennessee Securities Act of 1980, maintaining the integrity of the securities market in Tennessee, preventing fraud, and improving investor education.

“I am honored to have been elected by my colleagues to NASAA’s Board of Directors for 2023-24, and it is proof that our team’s hard work is drawing positive national recognition for the Securities Division and the Department,” Bowling said. “In my role as a Director, I will do my utmost to be an advocate for Tennessee investors and ensure a healthy investment landscape for generations to come.”

Bowling’s election to the NASAA Board of Directors comes after years of important work with NASAA on behalf of consumers. She had previously served as a member of the NASAA Broker-Dealer Section Committee and the Small Business/Limited Offering Project group, worked as a liaison for the Arbitration Project Group, and chaired the Board of Directors’ Exams Advisory Committee. She also served on the Regulation Best Interest Working Group and is a member of the Securities and Insurance Licensing Association’s NASAA Engagement Task Force.

Prior to joining the Securities Division, Ms. Bowling was General Counsel in the financial services industry for over 14 years. She earned her law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and a minor in Business from Wesleyan College.

In addition to her Securities Division and NASAA duties, she currently serves as vice president on the Board of Directors for Blue Monarch, a non-profit residential recovery program for women and their children, located in Coffee County, TN. Ms. Bowling is a member of Grace Baptist Church.

About NASAA:

Organized in 1919, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) is the oldest international organization devoted to investor protection. NASAA is a voluntary association whose membership consists of the securities regulators in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 13 provincial and territorial securities regulators in Canada, and the securities regulator in México. For more information, visit www.nasaa.org.

