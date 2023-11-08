ConnectWise PitchIT Accelerator Program Names Thread Winner at IT Nation Connect 2023

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), announced the winners of its annual PitchIT Accelerator Program competition at IT Nation Connect. Thread emerged as the grand prize winner, followed by vCIOToolbox as the runner-up and Nodeware in third place.

Thread, the first-place winner, impressed the judges and attendees with their innovative collaborative AI solution for MSPs. They were awarded the $70,000 grand prize, propelling their business to new heights. The runner-up, vCIOToolbox, showcased their account management and advisory platform and received a $30,000 grant to drive their business forward. Third-place finalist Nodeware presented their MSP vulnerability scanner and network assessment tool.

Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist, highlighted the significance of the PitchIT Accelerator Program competition, stating, "Today's event showcased groundbreaking solutions that address the diverse challenges and requirements of the channel community, spanning areas such as cybersecurity, finance, billing, data, marketing, sales, productivity, automation, and more. This program not only impacts ConnectWise and the winners but also drives innovation across the entire IT ecosystem. We congratulate our winner on their hard work and incredible solutions."

ConnectWise extends its congratulations to the winner, Thread, and eagerly anticipates the innovative contributions from Thread, vCIOToolbox, and Nodeware in the future.



"We are thrilled to secure first place in ConnectWise's PitchIT Accelerator Program," expressed Bobby Jacobs, Head of Growth at Thread. "The grant will undoubtedly fuel the development of collaborative AI to its fullest potential."

vCIOToolbox, Nodeware, and Thread participated alongside 26 other emerging technology vendors in a 16-week business development and training program. In addition to presenting their solutions on stage, they received free booths at the IT Nation Connect event and coaching from previous finalists and ConnectWise executive team members.

Established in 2018, PitchIT is a competition and incubator designed for innovators to present a prospective solution that might be constructed or integrated into the ConnectWise platform. PitchIT demonstrates the enormous talent the IT Nation Community has to offer and helps ConnectWise fulfill its commitments to deliver quicker innovation and to invest in partners' growth.

To learn more about entering the PitchIT Accelerator Program in 2024, visit https://www.ConnectWise.com/theitnation/pitchit.

