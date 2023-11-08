Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,546 in the last 365 days.

Tecogen Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results


Q3 2023 Revenue of $7.1 Million, an Increase of 7.5% QoQ        

WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $7.1 million and a net loss of $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to revenues of $6.6 million, and a net loss of $0.3 million in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 revenues were $19.2 million and the net loss was $2.8 million compared to revenues of $20.5 million, and net loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2022.

"We continue to make progress towards the objectives we set out earlier in the year. We have seen revenue increase this quarter both compared to earlier this year and to the same period last year. We have focused our marketing efforts on finding project developers for our clean cooling solutions, especially in locations that are more favorable to gas technologies. This is leading to an increase in the size of our sales pipeline and I'm cautiously optimistic that we will receive customer orders for many of these projects over the upcoming few months.

“We also saw an increase in product margin due to increased pricing and the product mix this quarter. We expect service margin to recover to greater than 50% in the coming quarters after we complete pending engine replacements and continue to implement changes that should increase our service intervals.

“As we work to strengthen our balance sheet, I am pleased to see a decline in inventory levels compared to earlier in the year. We established a $1.5 million credit facility in October 2023 to improve liquidity. Our cash position is currently $1.1 million with $500k drawn under the credit facility. Our cash position was negatively affected by delays in customer deposit collection due to slower financing cycles presently. We expect to collect these deposits over the upcoming months. We are exploring opportunities to accelerate customers' decision-making regarding capital intensive energy projects by working with financing companies to provide project capital.

“Lastly, the air-cooled chiller testing is progressing and we are working on getting this product specified on customer projects and obtaining purchase orders," commented Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer.

Key Takeaways

Revenues

  • Revenues for Q3 2023 were $7.1 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2022, a 7.5% increase.
    • Products revenue was $2.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to $3.2 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 8.4%, primarily due to decreased cogeneration sales which was offset partially by higher chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture.
    • Services revenue was $3.8 million in Q3 2023 compared to $3.1 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of 24.8%, primarily due to revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and a 5.2% increase in revenue from existing contracts.
    • Energy Production revenue decreased 0.5%, to $331 thousand in Q3 2023 compared to $333 thousand in the same period in 2022.
  • Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $19.2 million compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2022, a 6.0% decrease.
    • Products revenue was $7.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $10.2 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 30.1%, primarily due to decreased cogeneration and chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture.
    • Services revenue was $10.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $9.0 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of 20.8%, primarily due to revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and a 7.3% increase in revenue from existing contracts.
    • Energy Production revenue decreased 4.2%, to $1.21 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $1.27 million in the same period in 2022 due to temporary maintenance work on two sites.

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

  • Net loss in Q3 2023 was $0.5 million compared to net loss of $0.3 million in Q3 2022, an increase of $0.2 million, primarily due to increased operating expenses. EPS was a net loss of $0.02/share and a net loss of $0.01 in Q3 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively.
  • Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.8 million compared to net loss of $1.0 million in the comparable 2022 period, an increase of $1.7 million, due primarily to lower Products segment revenue and gross profit and an increase in operating expenses. EPS was a net loss of $0.11/share and a net loss of $0.04/share in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations for Q3 2023 increased to $0.4 million compared to a loss of $0.2 million for the same period in 2022 due to higher operating expenses.
  • Loss from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.6 million compared to a loss of $1.0 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $1.6 million. The loss from operations increased due to lower revenue and gross profit margins in our Products segment and increased operating expenses.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

  • Gross profit for Q3 2023 was $2.9 million compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 41.1% in Q3 2023 quarter compared to 43.7% for the same period in 2022. Products margin increased to 43.2% from 35.3%, due to price increases instituted in 2023, while Services margin decreased to 38.9% from 51.8%, due to higher labor and material costs. In particular, as supply chain constraints for engines eased, we performed significant engine related replacements and upgrades which negatively impacted Service margins. Energy Production margin decreased to 48.5% in Q3 2023 from 49.5% for the same period in 2022.
  • Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased to $7.9 million compared to $8.7 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $0.8 million. Gross margin decreased to 40.8% in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 42.4% for the same period in 2022. Products margin increased to 36.6% from 33.7%, due to price increases instituted in 2023, and Services margin decreased to 43.7% from 52.2%, due to higher labor and material costs. In particular, as supply chain constraints for engines eased, we performed a significant number of engine replacements in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 which negatively impacted Service margins. Energy Production margin deceased to 40.1% from 42.7% due to decreased runtime at the sites.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased by 6.0% to $3.3 million in Q3 2023 compared to $3.1 million in the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in bad debt expense, due to a customer accounts receivable settlement achieved in 2022, and increases in depreciation and amortization, travel, and business insurance, which are attributable in part to the Aegis acquisition.
  • Operating expenses increased by 8.4% to $10.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $9.6 million in the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in bad debt expense, due to a customer accounts receivable settlement achieved in 2022, and increases in depreciation and amortization, travel, and business insurance, which are attributable in part to the Aegis acquisition and increased consulting costs.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $182 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to negative $72 thousand for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to negative $0.5 million for the comparable period in 2022. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and the extinguishment of debt. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for November 9, 2023, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on November 9, 2023 to discuss the third quarter results beginning at 9:30 AM eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Third Quarter 2023 earnings call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13672659.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, Tecopack, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,"  "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh
P: 781-466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         646,161     $         1,913,969  
Accounts receivable, net           7,694,571               6,714,122  
Unbilled revenue           1,748,336               1,805,330  
Employee retention credit receivable           46,148               713,269  
Inventories, net           11,039,313               10,482,729  
Prepaid and other current assets           420,317               401,189  
Total current assets    21,594,846               22,030,608  
Long-term assets:      
Property, plant and equipment, net           1,254,656               1,407,720   
Right of use assets           754,957               1,245,549   
Intangible assets, net           2,307,902               997,594   
Goodwill           3,129,147               2,406,156   
Other assets           145,237               165,230   
TOTAL ASSETS $         29,186,745     $         28,252,857   
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $         4,493,758     $         3,261,952  
Accrued expenses           2,632,607               2,384,447  
Deferred revenue, current           1,655,737               1,115,627  
Lease obligations, current           367,938               687,589  
Acquisition liabilities, current           775,991               —   
Unfavorable contract liability, current           201,090               236,705  
Total current liabilities           10,127,121               7,686,320  
Long-term liabilities:      
Deferred revenue, net of current portion           290,226                371,823   
Lease obligations, net of current portion           429,737                623,452   
Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion           1,485,677                —   
Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion           448,695                583,512   
Total liabilities           12,781,456                9,265,107   
Stockholders’ equity:      
Tecogen Inc. shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022   24,850       24,850   
Additional paid-in capital   57,525,719        57,351,008   
Accumulated deficit    (41,033,259)       (38,281,548)  
Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders’ equity   16,517,310         19,094,310  
Non-controlling interest   (112,021)       (106,560)  
Total stockholders’ equity   16,405,289        18,987,750  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 29,186,745      $ 28,252,857  

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Revenues      
Products $         2,938,789     $         3,206,732   
Services           3,842,600               3,078,604   
Energy production           331,141               332,774   
Total revenues           7,112,530               6,618,110   
Cost of sales      
Products           1,669,747                2,074,243   
Services           2,346,384                1,482,355   
Energy production           170,378                168,178   
Total cost of sales           4,186,509                3,724,776   
Gross profit           2,926,021                2,893,334   
Operating expenses      
General and administrative           2,708,817               2,343,449  
Selling           425,465               567,529  
Research and Development           160,033                202,138  
Gain on disposition of assets           —                (5,486 )
Total operating expenses           3,294,315               3,107,630  
Loss from operations           (368,294 )             (214,296 )
Other income (expense)      
Interest and other income expense, net           (16,330 )             (7,140 )
Interest expense           (6,357 )             (2,280 )
Unrealized loss on investment securities           (56,246 )             —  
Total other income (expense), net           (78,933 )             (9,420 )
Loss before provision for state income taxes           (447,227 )             (223,716 )
Provision for state income taxes           —               5,922  
Consolidated net loss           (447,227 )             (229,638 )
Income attributable to the non-controlling interest           (34,346 )             (27,074 )
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $         (481,573 )   $         (256,712 )
       
Net loss per share - basic $         (0.02 )   $         (0.01 )
Net loss per share - diluted $         (0.02 )   $         (0.01 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic           24,850,261               24,850,261  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted           24,850,261               24,850,261  


  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)      
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $         (481,573 )   $         (256,712 )
Interest expense, net           6,357               2,280  
Income taxes           —               5,922  
Depreciation & amortization, net           168,684               107,250  
EBITDA           (306,532 )             (141,260 )
Stock-based compensation           68,775               69,118  
Unrealized loss on investment securities           56,246               —  
Adjusted EBITDA $         (181,511 )   $         (72,142 )

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Revenues      
Products $         7,094,556      $         10,156,328  
Services           10,931,744               9,046,075  
Energy production           1,214,806               1,268,623  
Total revenues           19,241,106               20,471,026  
Cost of sales      
Products           4,500,771               6,734,465  
Services           6,159,855               4,322,693  
Energy production           728,124               726,297  
Total cost of sales           11,388,750               11,783,455  
Gross profit           7,852,356               8,687,571  
Operating expenses      
General and administrative           8,418,581               7,642,183  
Selling           1,426,321               1,572,221  
Research and development           625,691               537,126  
Gain on disposition of assets           (19,950 )             (41,931 )
Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability           —               (71,375 )
Total operating expenses           10,450,643               9,638,224  
Loss from operations           (2,598,287 )             (950,653 )
Other income (expense)      
Interest and other expense, net           (36,562 )             (22,556 )
Interest expense           (8,629 )             (15,841 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities           (18,749 )             37,497  
Total other income (expense), net           (63,940 )             (900 )
Loss before provision for state income taxes           (2,662,227 )             (951,553 )
Provision for state income taxes           32,252               16,352  
Consolidated net loss           (2,694,479 )             (967,905 )
Income attributable to non-controlling interest           (57,232 )             (55,616 )
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $         (2,751,711 )   $         (1,023,521 )
       
Net loss per share - basic $         (0.11 )   $         (0.04 )
Net loss per share - diluted $         (0.11 )   $         (0.04 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic           24,850,261               24,850,261  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted           24,850,261               24,850,261  


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)      
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $         (2,751,711 )   $         (1,023,521 )
Interest expense, net           8,629               15,841  
Income taxes           32,252               16,352  
Depreciation & amortization, net           459,779               324,968  
EBITDA           (2,251,051 )             (666,360 )
Stock-based compensation           174,711               254,718  
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities           18,749               (37,497 )
Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability           —               (71,375 )
Adjusted EBITDA $         (2,057,591 )   $         (520,514 )

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets and extinguishment of debt), which is a non-GAAP measure.  The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results.  Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP.  Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure.  The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Consolidated net loss $         (2,694,479 )   $         (967,905 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           459,779               324,968  
Stock-based compensation           174,711               254,718  
Provision (release) for doubtful accounts           44,000               (183,955 )
Gain on disposition of assets           (19,950 )             (41,931 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment securities           18,749               (37,497 )
Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability           —                (71,375 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
(Increase) decrease in:      
Accounts receivable           (1,324,448 )             67,940  
Employee retention credit receivable           667,121               562,752  
Unbilled revenue           56,994               1,302,187  
Inventories           (165,537 )             (947,031 )
Prepaid assets and other current assets           (19,128 )             70,806  
Other assets           491,836               466,420  
Increase (decrease) in:      
Accounts payable           1,140,759               (182,903 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities           256,847               (80,720 )
Deferred revenue           458,512               (487,676 )
Other liabilities           (566,016 )             (482,608 )
Net cash used in operating activities           (1,020,250 )             (433,810 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property and equipment           (31,728 )             (286,820 )
Payment for business acquisition           (170,000 )             —  
Purchases of intangible assets           —               (29,505 )
Proceeds from disposition of assets           16,863               72,655  
Distributions to non-controlling interest           (62,693 )             (56,823 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (247,558 )             (300,493 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Net cash provided by financing activities           —               —          
Change in cash and cash equivalents           (1,267,808 )             (734,303 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period           1,913,969               3,614,463  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $         646,161     $         2,880,160  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:      
Cash paid for interest $         7,385     $         14,597  
Cash paid for taxes $         32,252     $         16,352  
Non-cash consideration issued for Aegis acquisition:      
Accounts receivable credit $         300,000     $         —  
Accounts payable assumed           91,048               —  
Contingent consideration           1,442,462               —  
Total fair value of non-cash consideration $         1,833,510     $         —  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tecogen Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more