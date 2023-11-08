Productive Dentist Academy Introduces Reduced Motion and Dyslexia-friendly Features for Dentist Websites
Raising the Standard of Online Convenience, PDA Aims to Create Ultimate Inclusivity and Accessibility for Anyone Who Visits a PDA-created Website
Website accessibility is something I truly take to heart. Having an accessible website means that it is developed for users with disabilities such as vision impairment.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, is proud to announce a significant step forward in its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility online. Today, all dental practice websites produced by PDA will now offer improved accessibility options, including reduced motion features and dyslexia-friendly enhancements, ensuring an inclusive digital experience for users of all abilities.
— PDA UX Design Engineer Kenny Davenport
Kenny Davenport, PDA’s UX Design Engineer, shared his passion for this initiative, saying, “Website accessibility is something I truly take to heart. Having an accessible website means that it is developed for users with disabilities such as vision impairment.”
Davenport’s inspiration for this endeavor came from a personal experience in which he observed a family member with severe visual impairment using specialized tools to access a website. This encounter highlighted the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in accessing digital content and ignited a commitment to make a difference.
Davenport emphasized the importance of website accessibility, noting that users with disabilities should be able to navigate websites comfortably. With the introduction of reduced motion and dyslexia-friendly options, PDA aims to ensure that every user can access digital content seamlessly.
The newly implemented features include increased visual contrast, larger text and cursors, highlighted links, and reduced motion options for individuals who are sensitive to motion. These features also make the content more reader friendly for those with dyslexia, further enhancing overall user experience.
In addition to meeting standard accessibility criteria through rigorous testing and adjustments, PDA is going the extra mile to ensure the inclusivity of its websites. The company is dedicated to continually incorporating new features to improve the user experience for all visitors.
“We have been gradually integrating these new accessibility enhancements to the websites we produce, and they will be available on all PDA-created websites in the coming months,” says PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson. “At PDA, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to easily engage with dental practices online to learn the information and services each practice provides without any barriers.”
For more information about Productive Dentist Academy and the websites PDA creates for its dental-practice clients, please visit https://www.productivedentist.com.
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
