Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") an environmental technology company producing activated carbon and other unique carbon solutions for use in water, air and soil purification, sustainable energy, sustainable materials, and energy transition applications, today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Business Highlights

Substantial progress toward the optimization of the Company's Powder Activated Carbon ("PAC") portfolio through elimination of unfavorable contracts and shift toward more favorable market opportunities.

Announced that Jeremy "Deke" Williamson has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective September 18, 2023.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company received its air permit approval; commenced phase one of construction at Red River to produce granular activated carbon.



Financial Highlights

Third quarter consumables revenue was $29.8 million compared to $28.4 million in the prior year period.

Third quarter consumables gross margin was 30.6% compared to 24.1% in the prior year period.

Third quarter net loss was $2.2 million compared to net loss of $2.4 million in the prior year period.

Third quarter Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million in the prior year period.

Cash balances as of September 30, 2023, including restricted cash, totaled $61.3 million, compared to $76.4 million as of December 31, 2022.



“Throughout the third quarter we intensely focused on measures designed to improve unit economics by optimizing our PAC portfolio," said Robert Rasmus, CEO of ADES. “These measures included eliminating customer contracts at unfavorable margins, increasing our overall selling price and improving our product mix. These initiatives improved our financial performance and led to positive EBITDA in the third quarter while also delivering 5% revenue growth for our consumables products."

Rasmus continued, “We are pleased with the pace and progression of the first stage of our strategic plan to repurpose our assets to produce granular activated carbon products. Our pre-qualification conversations with potential customers continue to demonstrate high levels of demand and are very encouraging. Given the nature of these discussions, we see a path toward meeting our expected capacity with pre-production contracts. As such, we are evaluating the practicality and costs associated with accelerating certain aspects of the expansion plan.”

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Results

Third quarter revenues and costs of revenues were $29.8 million and $20.7 million, respectively, compared to $28.4 million and $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue was driven mainly by higher average selling prices and positive changes in product mix of the Company's consumable products. Year-to-date revenues and costs of revenues were $71.1 million and $53.2 million, respectively, compared to $79.6 million and $63.0 million for the comparable period in the prior year. The revenue decline was the result of lower sales of consumables products due to lower natural gas prices which negatively impacted the Company’s Power Generation customers, partially offset by higher average selling prices. While volumes have declined, the gross margin per pound has improved from prior year due to higher average selling prices and better input cost management.

Third quarter other operating expenses were $11.6 million compared to $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. Year-to-date other operating expenses were $34.3 million compared to $25.3 million in the prior year period. The increases were mainly the result of higher payroll and benefits expense as well as higher general and administrative expenses associated with the acquisition of substantially all of the subsidiaries of Arq Limited.

Third quarter operating loss was $2.5 million compared to $2.6 million in the prior year. The improvement was mainly a result of better gross margin in the Company's consumables products. Year-to-date operating loss totaled $16.4 million compared to an operating loss of $8.7 million in the prior year. The decline was mainly the result of lower consumables revenues driven by the aforementioned factors and higher operating expenses.

Third quarter interest expense was $0.8 million, compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Year-to-date interest expense was $2.2 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior year period. The increases were primarily driven by incremental interest expense on the Company’s $10.0 million term loan entered into in conjunction with the Arq acquisition.

The Company did not recognize any income tax expense or benefit for the third quarter of 2023 or 2022. The Company recognized a small income tax benefit during the year-to-date period of 2023, compared to not recognizing any income tax expense or benefit in the comparable period of 2022.

Third quarter net loss was $2.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.4 million in the prior year. The improvement was driven by a smaller operating loss than the prior year. Year-to-date net loss was $15.5 million compared to net loss of $5.8 million in the prior year. The decline was the result of lower operating earnings.

Third quarter Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $0.9 million compared to a Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million in the prior year period. The improvement was driven by an improvement in net loss. Year-to-date Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss was $9.8 million compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million for the comparable period in 2022. The decline was mainly the result of the larger net loss, which included $4.9 million of transaction and integration costs related to the Arq acquisition and $1.3 million of severance expense related to two executives. See note below regarding the use of the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Capital Spending and Balance Sheet

The Company expects to incur between $35.0 to $40.0 million in capital expenditures in 2023, driven by the plant expansion to enhance the manufacturing and processing capabilities to enable future granular activated carbon production and amounts for the completed plant turnaround, as well as the completion of certain planned projects that were started in 2022 and were scheduled to be completed during the turnaround. The change in the Company's capital expenditure outlook is mainly driven by changes in the timing of when certain costs are expected to be incurred, with some now expected to be incurred in early 2024, as well as lower down payments on equipment than previously expected.

Year-to-date capital expenditures totaled $17.0 million compared to $6.2 million in the prior year. The increase was the result of initial costs of the growth capital projects as well as higher spend associated with the annual turnaround.

Cash balances as of September 30, 2023, including restricted cash, totaled $61.3 million, compared to $76.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total debt, inclusive of financing leases, as of September 30, 2023, totaled $21.2 million compared to $4.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the $10.0 million term loan entered into in conjunction with the Arq acquisition as well as the assumption of Arq's loan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain supplemental financial measures, including Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, which are measurements that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Consolidated EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Consolidated EBITDA reduced by the non-cash impact of equity earnings from equity method investments and gain on sale of Marshall Mine, increased by cash distributions from equity method investments, loss on early settlement of a long-term receivable and loss on change in estimate, asset retirement obligations. Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance.

TABLE 1

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 52,529 $ 66,432 Receivables, net 14,225 13,864 Inventories, net 18,549 17,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,171 7,538 Total current assets 91,474 105,662 Restricted cash, long-term 8,792 10,000 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,110 and $11,897, respectively 85,709 34,855 Other long-term assets, net 44,629 30,647 Total Assets $ 230,604 $ 181,164 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13,972 $ 16,108 Current portion of debt obligations 1,991 1,131 Other current liabilities 6,061 6,645 Total current liabilities 22,024 23,884 Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion 19,179 3,450 Other long-term liabilities 15,107 13,851 Total Liabilities 56,310 41,185 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized including Series A Convertible Preferred Stock: par value $0.001 per share, 8,900,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock: par value of $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 37,799,053 and 23,788,319 shares issued, and 33,180,907 and 19,170,173 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 38 24 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,618,146 and 4,618,146 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (47,692 ) (47,692 ) Additional paid-in capital 153,695 103,698 Retained earnings 68,253 83,949 Total Stockholders’ Equity 174,294 139,979 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 230,604 $ 181,164

TABLE 2

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Consumables $ 29,829 $ 28,437 $ 71,079 $ 79,578 Total revenues 29,829 28,437 71,079 79,578 Operating expenses: Consumables cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 20,707 21,575 53,218 62,992 Payroll and benefits 4,228 2,313 12,482 7,458 Legal and professional fees 1,654 3,668 8,060 7,395 General and administrative 3,054 1,833 9,177 5,662 Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 2,711 1,671 7,276 4,765 Gain on sale of Marshall Mine, LLC — — (2,695 ) — Total operating expenses 32,354 31,060 87,518 88,272 Operating loss (2,525 ) (2,623 ) (16,439 ) (8,694 ) Other income (expense): Earnings from equity method investments 412 — 1,512 3,222 Interest expense (787 ) (83 ) (2,155 ) (259 ) Other 725 315 1,510 (19 ) Total other income 350 232 867 2,944 Loss before income taxes (2,175 ) (2,391 ) (15,572 ) (5,750 ) Income tax benefit — — 33 — Net loss $ (2,175 ) $ (2,391 ) $ (15,539 ) $ (5,750 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 31,807 18,487 27,894 18,435 Diluted 31,807 18,487 27,894 18,435

TABLE 3

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (15,539 ) $ (5,750 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 7,276 4,765 Gain on sale of Marshall Mine, LLC (2,695 ) — Operating lease expense 2,061 1,953 Stock-based compensation expense 1,810 1,455 Earnings from equity method investments (1,512 ) (3,222 ) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 395 — Other non-cash items, net — 438 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables and related party receivables (359 ) 1,199 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,595 (991 ) Inventories, net (811 ) (7,222 ) Other long-term assets, net (3,646 ) 2,136 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,033 ) 1,827 Other current liabilities 148 (184 ) Operating lease liabilities (140 ) 1,445 Other long-term liabilities 305 206 Distributions from equity method investees, return on investment — 2,297 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (21,145 ) 352 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets, net (17,008 ) (6,178 ) Cash and restricted cash acquired in business acquisition 2,225 — Payment for disposal of Marshall Mine, LLC (2,177 ) — Acquisition of mine development costs (1,856 ) (345 ) Distributions from equity method investees in excess of cumulative earnings 1,512 3,316 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 1,241 Net cash used in investing activities (17,304 ) (1,966 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from common stock issued in PIPE 15,220 — Net proceeds from Term Loan, related party, net of discount and issuance costs 8,522 — Net proceeds from common stock issuance, related party 1,000 — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (855 ) (913 ) Principal payments on Arq Loan (341 ) — Repurchase of common stock to satisfy tax withholdings (208 ) (385 ) Dividends paid on common stock — (45 ) Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 23,338 (1,343 ) Decrease in Cash and Restricted Cash (15,111 ) (2,957 ) Cash and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 76,432 88,780 Cash and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 61,321 $ 85,823 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Equity issued as consideration for acquisition of business $ 31,206 $ — Change in accrued purchases for property and equipment $ 255 $ 339 Paid-in-kind dividend on Series A Preferred Stock $ 157 $ — Acquisition of property and equipment under finance lease $ — $ 1,641

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, ("GAAP"), this press release includes non-GAAP measures of certain financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company included non-GAAP measures because management believes they help to facilitate comparison of operating results between periods. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and users of the financial statements by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses which can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry and may not be indicative of core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company has defined Consolidated EBITDA (EBITDA Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that we do not consider representative of our ongoing operating performance: depreciation, amortization, depletion, accretion, amortization of upfront customer consideration, which was recorded in conjunction with the Marshall Mine Acquisition ("Upfront Customer Consideration"), interest expense, net and income taxes. The Company has defined Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA Loss) as Consolidated EBITDA (EBITDA Loss) reduced by the non-cash impact of equity earnings from equity method investments and gain on sale of Marshall Mine, LLC, increased by cash distributions from equity method investments, loss on early settlement of long-term receivable and the loss on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation. The Company believes that the Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA measure is less susceptible to variances that affect the Company's operating performance.

The Company presents the non-GAAP measures because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company's operating performance and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. The Company's management uses Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of its business. The adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar. Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

TABLE 4

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net (Loss) Income

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss(1) $ (2,175 ) $ (2,391 ) $ (15,539 ) $ (5,750 ) Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 2,711 1,671 7,276 4,765 Amortization of Upfront Customer Consideration 127 127 381 381 Interest expense, net 224 44 822 163 Income tax benefit — — (33 ) — EBITDA (EBITDA loss) 887 (549 ) (7,093 ) (441 ) Cash distributions from equity method investees 412 — 1,512 5,613 Equity earnings (412 ) — (1,512 ) (3,222 ) Gain on sale of Marshall Mine, LLC — — (2,695 ) — Loss on early settlement of long-term receivable — — — 535 Loss on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation — — — 34 Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA loss) $ 887 $ (549 ) $ (9,788 ) $ 2,519

(1) Included in Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 is zero and $4.9 million, respectively, of transaction and integration costs incurred related to the Arq Acquisition. Included in Net Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is $2.4 million and $3.7 million, respectively, of transaction and integration costs incurred related to the Arq Acquisition. Additionally, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Net loss included $4.2 million of Arq payroll and benefit costs. Further included in Net Loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 is $1.3 million of severance expense related to two executive employees.