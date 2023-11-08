ISDA announces 2024 Specialty Crop Grant Application

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced today the application for 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grants is now open. The new deadline for submitting all application materials is Thursday, February 1, 2024.

“Past initiatives through the Specialty Crop Grant have led to progress in research, technology, education, and market growth, which have delivered advantages for Idaho’s producers,” said Laura Johnson, ISDA Marketing Bureau Chief. “Idaho organizations investing time into into these innovative projects helps address the needs of specialty crop producers in the Gem State.”

The Department anticipates receiving an allocation of over $2 million from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to award to projects that enhance the competitiveness of Idaho specialty crops.

Specialty crops defined by USDA under this program to include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture and honey. To be eligible, projects must benefit more than one entity.

Last year, the department awarded funding to 16 projects with an average allocation of $116,000 each. Projects benefitted vegetable seed, culinary mustard, hops, pollinators, onions, potatoes, sweet corn wine and grapes. Activities included domestic and international market expansion and trade facilitation, pest and disease control, crop management and pollinator identification.

An application webinar will be held Tuesday, November 28 at 2:00 pm MT. All application materials and information about the application webinar may be found at www.agri.idaho.gov/scbg/

For more information on grant applications, contact Laura Johnson at (208) 332-8533 or at Laura.Johnson@isda.idaho.gov.