NextNav Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results
5G Test Network Established in Bay Area
Signs Contract Supporting Government GPS/PNT Efforts
NextNav Pinnacle-Enabled Devices Expected on Five Wireless Carriers
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) (“NextNav” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation GPS and 3D geolocation, today reported financial results for NextNav’s third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav Co-founder and CEO, stated, “As momentum builds towards addressing GPS vulnerabilities across the public and private sector, we recently signed a new contract to support the federal government’s resilient GPS/PNT efforts. The contract leverages our existing infrastructure to provide persistent PNT characterizations initially in select markets in the U.S., with the opportunity to expand across the country following initial implementation.
On the spectrum front, following the receipt of the FCC’s experimental license in 2Q 2023, we have now deployed a Bay Area TerraPoiNT network transmitting 5G waveforms. We have commenced formal testing to characterize our ability to support simultaneous broadband and PNT functionalities and expect to largely complete the program by year end.
Finally, as the number of devices enabled with our Pinnacle z-axis technology increases, we now have Pinnacle-enabled devices contracted across five wireless carriers. This follows our latest agreement with a new device on one of the largest MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) in the country. These relationships illustrate our clear leadership role in E911 and position us well to drive further adoption and integration of our Pinnacle technology in the future.”
Recent Operational Highlights:
-
Deploys 5G Test Network in Palo Alto, CA: Following approval of its experimental license in the second quarter, NextNav has deployed a 5G waveform on a TerraPoiNT network in Palo Alto, California. The Company is now beginning the formal testing process to demonstrate the ability to provide resilient PNT services combined with 5G broadband data. NextNav expects to complete formal testing by year end.
-
Signs Contract in Support of Federal Government’s Resilient GPS/PNT Efforts: The new contract leverages NextNav’s existing infrastructure to provide persistent PNT characterization in select markets in the U.S. The Company expects to expand its capabilities into additional U.S. markets upon completion of the initial phase.
Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, Financial Highlights:
-
Revenue: was $1.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $503,000 in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to increased recurring service revenue in the current period from technology and services contracts with commercial customers. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenue was $2.7 million, as compared with $3.1 million in the prior year period, driven by decreased integration revenue, partially offset by an increase in recurring service revenue, from technology and services contracts with commercial customers.
-
Operating Loss: was $14.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $17.9 million in the prior year period. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, operating loss was $43.6 million, as compared to an operating loss of $51 million in the prior year period.
-
Net Loss: was $23.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $18.7 million in the prior year period. In the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net loss was $55.3 million, as compared to a net loss of $27.6 million in the prior year period.
-
Balance Sheet: as of September 30, 2023, the Company had $90.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $7.0 million in short term investments and has $47.1 million in debt net of unamortized discount attributed to transaction costs and the issuance of warrants, with a gross value of $70 million.
Conference Call Information
NextNav will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 PM ET on November 8, 2023, to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2023 and business outlook. To access the call, please register by visiting the following website: https://conferencingportals.com/event/TSgreOeK
Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID.
NextNav is also providing an investor relations presentation with information on its business and operations, which is available in the investor relations section of the NextNav website at https://ir.nextnav.com.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 15, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.
About NextNav Inc.
NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, built on a robust asset platform, including 8MHz of wireless spectrum in the 900MHz band with near-nationwide coverage, intellectual property and deployed network systems. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.
For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.
NEXTNAV INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
|September
30, 2023
(unaudited)
|December
31, 2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|90,132
|$
|47,230
|Short term investments
|6,962
|8,216
|Accounts receivable
|2,738
|2,168
|Other current assets
|2,323
|3,576
|Total current assets
|$
|102,155
|$
|61,190
|Network under construction
|1,730
|3,574
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,727 and $5,971 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|20,524
|19,180
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|19,556
|10,143
|Goodwill
|17,238
|17,493
|Intangible assets
|10,349
|10,397
|Other assets
|1,569
|1,811
|Total assets
|$
|173,121
|$
|123,788
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|916
|$
|1,019
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,581
|5,241
|Operating lease current liabilities
|2,634
|2,532
|Deferred revenue
|71
|95
|Total current liabilities
|$
|11,202
|$
|8,887
|Warrants
|14,000
|4,200
|Operating lease noncurrent liabilities
|15,076
|5,290
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,671
|1,547
|Long term debt, net of debt issuance cost and discount
|47,067
|—
|Total liabilities
|$
|89,016
|$
|19,924
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 108,977,489 and 106,418,442 shares issued and 108,976,312 and 106,417,265 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|12
|12
|Additional paid-in capital
|822,928
|787,130
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,153
|1,371
|Accumulated deficit
|(743,831
|)
|(688,492
|)
|Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,177 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|80,258
|$
|100,017
|Non-controlling interests
|3,847
|3,847
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|173,121
|$
|123,788
NEXTNAV INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenue
|$
|1,027
|$
|503
|$
|2,657
|$
|3,123
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|3,232
|2,830
|9,397
|8,868
|Research and development
|5,007
|4,567
|14,579
|12,725
|Selling, general and administrative
|6,152
|10,152
|18,722
|29,874
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,256
|891
|3,559
|2,657
|Total operating expenses
|$
|15,647
|$
|18,440
|$
|46,257
|$
|54,124
|Operating loss
|$
|(14,620
|)
|$
|(17,937
|)
|$
|(43,600
|)
|$
|(51,001
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income (expense)
|(1,740
|)
|336
|(1,614
|)
|445
|Change in fair value of warrants
|(6,737
|)
|(962
|)
|(9,800
|)
|23,188
|Other loss
|(99
|)
|(152
|)
|(166
|)
|(205
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|$
|(23,196
|)
|$
|(18,715
|)
|$
|(55,180
|)
|$
|(27,573
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|24
|15
|159
|41
|Net loss
|$
|(23,220
|)
|$
|(18,730
|)
|$
|(55,339
|)
|$
|(27,614
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(670
|)
|(2
|)
|(218
|)
|(24
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(23,890
|)
|$
|(18,732
|)
|$
|(55,557
|)
|$
|(27,638
|)
|Net loss
|(23,220
|)
|(18,730
|)
|(55,339
|)
|(27,614
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(23,220
|)
|$
|(18,730
|)
|$
|(55,339
|)
|$
|(27,614
|)
|Weighted average of shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|108,045
|101,397
|107,504
|98,513
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.51
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
NEXTNAV INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2023
|2022
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(55,339
|)
|$
|(27,614
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,559
|2,657
|Equity-based compensation
|12,643
|20,593
|Change in fair value of warranty liability
|9,800
|(23,188
|)
|Realized and unrealized gain on marketable securities
|(501
|)
|—
|Equity method investment loss
|157
|175
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|51
|41
|Amortization of debt discount
|1,771
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(569
|)
|298
|Other current assets
|1,246
|1,996
|Other assets
|84
|68
|Accounts payable
|(102
|)
|1,068
|Deferred revenue
|(23
|)
|(1,588
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|2,140
|(92
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities
|476
|401
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(24,607
|)
|$
|(25,185
|)
|Investing activities
|Capitalization of costs and purchases of network assets, property, and equipment
|(2,541
|)
|(1,720
|)
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(33,494
|)
|(8,173
|)
|Sale and maturity of marketable securities
|35,249
|—
|Purchase of internal use software
|(708
|)
|(279
|)
|Purchase of equity method investment
|—
|(1,125
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(1,494
|)
|$
|(11,297
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from senior secured notes
|70,000
|—
|Payments towards debt issuance cost
|(1,861
|)
|—
|Payments towards debt
|(82
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|66
|48
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|882
|—
|Repurchase of common stocks (withholding taxes)
|—
|(4
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|69,005
|$
|44
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|(2
|)
|(50
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|42,902
|(36,488
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|47,230
|100,076
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|90,132
|$
|63,588
|Non-cash financing information
|Capital expenditure included in accounts payable
|$
|120
|$
|427
|Issuance of warrants
|$
|22,843
|$
|—