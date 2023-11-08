Submit Release
Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Q3 total revenue year-over-year growth of 15% to $142.6 million
  • ARR year-over-year growth of 15% to $566.3 million as of September 30, 2023
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $47.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2023, or 9% of TTM total revenue; unlevered free cash flow of $60.6 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2023, or 11% of TTM total revenue

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Jamf’s industry-leading Apple management and security solutions, delivered as an integrated platform, help IT and security teams deliver an experience that is loved by users and trusted by organizations,” said John Strosahl, CEO. “Our robust platform, commitment to innovation, relentless focus on our customers, combined with growing adoption of Apple in the enterprise, helped Jamf outperform expectations for the 14th consecutive quarter.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • ARR: ARR of $566.3 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 15% year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Total revenue of $142.6 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $110.4 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $93.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit of $117.0 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $101.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $31.9 million, or (22)% of total revenue, compared to $28.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income of $12.4 million, or 9% of total revenue, compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $47.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2023, or 9% of TTM total revenue, compared to $63.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022. Unlevered free cash flow of $60.6 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2023, or 11% of TTM total revenue, compared to $64.0 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Ended the third quarter serving more than 74,400 customers with 31.8 million total devices on our platform.
  • Achieved 31% year-over-year growth in security ARR, to $119.9 million as of September 30, 2023, representing 21% of Jamf’s total ARR.
  • Named a leading endpoint security vendor by Frost & Sullivan in their Frost Radar Endpoint Security 2023 report.
  • Gathered Apple IT and security experts along with key partners like Apple at the 14th annual, largest ever, Jamf Nation User Conference to share how Jamf is continuing to innovate to bring together management and security into one integrated platform.
  • Announced support for Apple’s new identity technology, Platform Single Sign-In (SSO), with Okta, offering fast, secure and streamlined authentication for Mac.
  • Achieved StateRAMP Ready status for Jamf Pro and Jamf School, giving U.S. state government agencies, including public education institutions, the confidence they need to comply with industry standards.
  • Released Jamf Pro 11 with a more modern, accessible UI, simplified onboarding and continued support for Declarative Device Management.
  • Announced new AI-powered functionality for Jamf Protect that takes detailed raw telemetry and security alert data, applies the MITRE attack framework and summarizes a friendly explanation along with recommendations for Jamf admins on how to remedy security issues.
  • Announced same-day support for recently released Apple operating systems including macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17.
  • Named as one of 2023’s Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work®.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $148.0 to $149.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $19.5 to $20.5 million

For the full year 2023, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $557.9 to $558.9 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $43.8 to $44.8 million

To assist with modeling, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, amortization is expected to be approximately $10.9 million and $42.9 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes are expected to be approximately $25.2 million and $104.9 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes, and system transformation costs. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 8, 2023.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website. The financial tables, earnings presentation, and investor presentation provided in connection with this press release and the accompanying conference call will also be available on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on November 8, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of debt issuance costs, and system transformation costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our outlook and guidance), the demand for our platform, anticipated impacts of macroeconomic conditions on our business, our expectations regarding business benefits and financial impacts from our acquisitions, partnerships, and investments, and our ability to deliver on our long-term strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the accompanying conference call.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and the accompanying conference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Investor Contacts
Jennifer Gaumond
Michael Thomas
ir@jamf.com 

Media Contact
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com 

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,619     $ 224,338  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $484 and $445   95,361       88,163  
Income taxes receivable   678       465  
Deferred contract costs   21,693       17,652  
Prepaid expenses   15,938       14,331  
Other current assets   10,733       6,097  
Total current assets   372,022       351,046  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   16,400       19,421  
Goodwill   876,822       856,925  
Other intangible assets, net   196,514       218,744  
Deferred contract costs, non-current   48,871       39,643  
Other assets   41,423       43,763  
Total assets $ 1,552,052     $ 1,529,542  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 21,070     $ 15,393  
Accrued liabilities   68,088       67,051  
Income taxes payable   1,018       486  
Deferred revenue   311,138       278,038  
Total current liabilities   401,314       360,968  
Deferred revenue, non-current   58,616       68,112  
Deferred tax liability, net   5,624       5,505  
Convertible senior notes, net   366,374       364,505  
Other liabilities   20,707       29,114  
Total liabilities   852,635       828,204  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   126       123  
Additional paid-in capital   1,136,727       1,049,875  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (36,051 )     (39,951 )
Accumulated deficit   (401,385 )     (308,709 )
Total stockholders’ equity   699,417       701,338  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,552,052     $ 1,529,542  
               

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue:              
Subscription $ 138,521     $ 118,524     $ 396,342     $ 330,132  
Services   3,956       5,216       12,594       14,187  
License   148       817       990       4,134  
Total revenue   142,625       124,557       409,926       348,453  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   25,009       22,334       72,354       62,870  
Cost of services(1)(2)(3)(4)(exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   3,736       3,584       10,413       10,184  
Amortization expense   3,494       5,277       10,102       15,760  
Total cost of revenue   32,239       31,195       92,869       88,814  
Gross profit   110,386       93,362       317,057       259,639  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   64,239       54,096       188,337       159,171  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   34,704       30,799       101,501       89,584  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)   35,896       30,061       100,298       103,994  
Amortization expense   7,420       7,040       21,908       21,103  
Total operating expenses   142,259       121,996       412,044       373,852  
Loss from operations   (31,873 )     (28,634 )     (94,987 )     (114,213 )
Interest income (expense), net   1,687       45       4,453       (1,455 )
Foreign currency transaction loss   (2,647 )     (2,624 )     (995 )     (4,081 )
Loss before income tax benefit (provision)   (32,833 )     (31,213 )     (91,529 )     (119,749 )
Income tax benefit (provision)   556       (89 )     (1,147 )     (321 )
Net loss $ (32,277 )   $ (31,302 )   $ (92,676 )   $ (120,070 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.74 )   $ (1.00 )
Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   125,537,246       121,014,325       124,455,109       120,188,587  
                               

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 2,653   $ 2,479   $ 7,635   $ 6,495
Services   362     344     994     961
Sales and marketing   8,493     6,955     25,068     26,625
Research and development   6,429     5,130     17,863     19,620
General and administrative   10,412     5,582     26,522     35,823
  $ 28,349   $ 20,490   $ 78,082   $ 89,524

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 92   $ 109   $ 175   $ 133
Services   13     23     25     24
Sales and marketing   304     366     711     443
Research and development   164     142     410     246
General and administrative   131     92     353     275
$ 704   $ 732   $ 1,674   $ 1,121

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:            
Subscription $ 302   $ 285   $ 923   $ 891
Services   46     40     124     126
Sales and marketing   786     669     2,378     1,986
Research and development   447     409     1,370     1,165
General and administrative   270     234     798     707
$ 1,851   $ 1,637   $ 5,593   $ 4,875

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $   $   $   $ 61
Services   14         16    
Sales and marketing   104         219     7
Research and development   333     246     508     792
General and administrative   2,284     1,536     3,429     2,571
  $ 2,735   $ 1,782   $ 4,172   $ 3,431

(5) Includes system transformation costs as follows:​

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023     2022     2023     2022
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 22   $   $ 22   $
Sales and marketing   55         92    
Research and development   2         12    
General and administrative   1,293         3,027    
  $ 1,372   $   $ 3,153   $
                       

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product.

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023       2022  
Operating activities  
Net loss $ (92,676 )   $ (120,070 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   37,603       41,738  
Amortization of deferred contract costs   15,565       12,091  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   2,055       2,040  
Non-cash lease expense   4,443       4,373  
Provision for credit losses and returns   226       310  
Share‑based compensation   78,082       89,524  
Deferred tax benefit   (1,973 )     (2,019 )
Adjustment to contingent consideration         388  
Other   584       4,603  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts receivable   (6,512 )     (15,125 )
Income tax receivable/payable   267       688  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (6,838 )     (3,351 )
Deferred contract costs   (28,839 )     (22,919 )
Accounts payable   4,916       7,766  
Accrued liabilities   (7,370 )     2,872  
Deferred revenue   20,512       59,922  
  Net cash provided by operating activities   20,045       62,831  
Investing activities      
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (18,797 )     (4,023 )
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (2,522 )     (5,645 )
Purchase of investments   (750 )     (3,100 )
Other   (14 )     (151 )
  Net cash used in investing activities   (22,083 )     (12,919 )
Financing activities      
Debt issuance costs         (50 )
Cash paid for offering costs         (104 )
Cash paid for contingent consideration   (206 )     (4,588 )
Payment of acquisition-related holdback   (277 )     (200 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   5,640       4,682  
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   5,157       (260 )
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (190 )     (1,322 )
  Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   2,929       48,330  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   231,921       177,150  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 234,850     $ 225,480  
       
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,619     $ 225,480  
Restricted cash included in other current assets   3,631        
Restricted cash included in other assets   3,600        
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 234,850     $ 225,480  
               

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Disaggregated Revenues
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 133,626   $ 112,351   $ 380,954   $ 312,992
On‑premise subscription   4,895     6,173     15,388     17,140
Subscription revenue   138,521     118,524     396,342     330,132
Professional services   3,956     5,216     12,594     14,187
Perpetual licenses   148     817     990     4,134
Non‑subscription revenue   4,104     6,033     13,584     18,321
Total revenue $ 142,625   $ 124,557   $ 409,926   $ 348,453
                       

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Information
Key Business Metrics
(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)
(unaudited)

  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022
                           
ARR $ 566.3     $ 547.8     $ 526.6     $ 512.5     $ 490.5     $ 466.0     $ 436.5  
                           
ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR   79 %     79 %     80 %     80 %     82 %     82 %     83 %
                           
ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR   21 %     21 %     20 %     20 %     18 %     18 %     17 %
                           
ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR   73 %     73 %     72 %     72 %     71 %     71 %     70 %
                           
ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR   27 %     27 %     28 %     28 %     29 %     29 %     30 %
                           
Dollar-based net retention rate(1)   108 %     109 %     111 %     113 %     115 %     117 %     120 %
                           
Devices   31.8       31.3       30.8       30.0       29.3       28.4       26.8  
                           
Customers   74,400       73,500       72,500       71,000       69,000       67,000       62,000  

(1) The dollar-based net retention rate for March 31, 2022 was based on our Jamf legacy business and does not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating expenses $ 142,259     $ 121,996     $ 412,044     $ 373,852  
Amortization expense   (7,420 )     (7,040 )     (21,908 )     (21,103 )
Stock-based compensation   (25,334 )     (17,667 )     (69,453 )     (82,068 )
Acquisition-related expense   (2,721 )     (1,782 )     (4,156 )     (3,370 )
Acquisition-related earnout         (200 )           (388 )
Offering costs                     (124 )
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   (599 )     (600 )     (1,474 )     (964 )
System transformation costs   (1,350 )           (3,131 )      
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   (200 )           (200 )      
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 104,635     $ 94,707     $ 311,722     $ 265,835  
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Gross profit $ 110,386     $ 93,362     $ 317,057     $ 259,639  
Amortization expense   3,494       5,277       10,102       15,760  
Stock-based compensation   3,015       2,823       8,629       7,456  
Acquisition-related expense   14             16       61  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   105       132       200       157  
System transformation costs   22             22        
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 117,036     $ 101,594     $ 336,026     $ 283,073  
Gross profit margin   77 %     75 %     77 %     75 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   82 %     82 %     82 %     81 %
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Operating loss $ (31,873 )   $ (28,634 )   $ (94,987 )   $ (114,213 )
Amortization expense   10,914       12,317       32,010       36,863  
Stock-based compensation   28,349       20,490       78,082       89,524  
Acquisition-related expense   2,735       1,782       4,172       3,431  
Acquisition-related earnout         200             388  
Offering costs                     124  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   704       732       1,674       1,121  
System transformation costs   1,372             3,153        
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   200             200        
Non-GAAP operating income $ 12,401     $ 6,887     $ 24,304     $ 17,238  
Operating loss margin (22)%   (23)%   (23)%   (33)%
Non-GAAP operating income margin   9 %     6 %     6 %     5 %


Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss $         (32,277 )   $         (31,302 )   $         (92,676 )   $         (120,070 )
Exclude: income tax benefit (provision)   556       (89 )     (1,147 )     (321 )
Loss before income tax benefit (provision)   (32,833 )     (31,213 )     (91,529 )     (119,749 )
Amortization expense   10,914       12,317       32,010       36,863  
Stock-based compensation   28,349       20,490       78,082       89,524  
Foreign currency transaction loss   2,647       2,624       995       4,081  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   687       682       2,055       2,040  
Acquisition-related expense   2,735       1,782       4,172       3,431  
Acquisition-related earnout         200             388  
Offering costs                     124  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   704       732       1,674       1,121  
System transformation costs   1,372             3,153        
Legal settlements and other non-recurring litigation costs   200             200        
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   14,775       7,614       30,812       17,823  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1)   (3,546 )     (1,828 )     (7,395 )     (4,278 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 11,229     $ 5,786     $ 23,417     $ 13,545  
Net loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.26 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.74 )   $ (1.00 )
Diluted $ (0.26 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.74 )   $ (1.00 )
Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share:              
Basic   125,537,246       121,014,325       124,455,109       120,188,587  
Diluted   125,537,246       121,014,325       124,455,109       120,188,587  
Non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.09     $ 0.05     $ 0.19     $ 0.11  
Diluted $ 0.08     $ 0.04     $ 0.17     $ 0.10  
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic   125,537,246       121,014,325       124,455,109       120,188,587  
Diluted   135,952,210       132,229,404       134,894,664       130,399,569  

(1) In accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation, the Company’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes.

  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Years Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net cash provided by operating activities $         20,045     $         62,831     $         64,827     $         90,005     $         65,165  
Less:                  
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (2,522 )     (5,645 )     (7,261 )     (7,727 )     (9,755 )
Free cash flow   17,523       57,186       57,566       82,278       55,410  
Add:                  
Cash paid for interest   704       683       944       763       967  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   1,872       2,110       3,885       4,480       5,039  
Cash paid for system transformation costs   6,918                          
Cash paid for contingent consideration   6,000                          
Cash paid for legal settlement                           5,000  
Unlevered free cash flow $ 33,017     $ 59,979     $ 62,395     $ 87,521     $ 66,416  
Total revenue $ 409,926     $ 348,453     $ 262,586     $ 478,776     $ 366,388  
Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue   5 %     18 %     25 %     19 %     18 %
Free cash flow margin   4 %     16 %     22 %     17 %     15 %
Unlevered free cash flow margin   8 %     17 %     24 %     18 %     18 %
                                       


  Trailing Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
    2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 47,219     $ 63,169  
Less:      
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (4,604 )     (8,139 )
Free cash flow   42,615       55,030  
Add:      
Cash paid for interest   784       706  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   4,242       3,264  
Cash paid for system transformation costs   6,918        
Cash paid for contingent consideration   6,000        
Cash paid for legal settlement         5,000  
Unlevered free cash flow $ 60,559     $ 64,000  
Total revenue $ 540,249     $ 452,255  
Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue   9 %     14 %
Free cash flow margin   8 %     12 %
Unlevered free cash flow margin   11 %     14 %


