Varonis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Needham & Company Virtual Tech Week, November 14 – 16. The presentation is scheduled for November 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET.
  • The 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference, November 14 – 15, in New York. The presentation is scheduled for November 15 at 1:15 p.m. ET.
  • The D.A. Davidson Technology Summit, November 16, in New York. The presentation is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Stephens Annual Investment Conference, November 14 – 16, in Nashville, TN. The presentation is scheduled for November 16 at 10:00 a.m. CT.
  • The UBS Global Technology Conference, November 27 – 30, in Scottsdale, AZ. The presentation is scheduled for November 28 at 10:15 a.m. MT.
  • The Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit, November 28 – 29, in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. The presentation is scheduled for November 29 at 8:45 a.m. PT.
  • The Barclays Global Technology Conference, December 6 – 7, in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for December 7 at 9:15 a.m. PT.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com


