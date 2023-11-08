Submit Release
RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $58.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 0.2% compared to $58.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $17.3 million for the current period, a 0.4% decrease compared to $17.4 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $4.3 million for the current period compared to $4.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $3.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $4.6 million for the current period compared to $4.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $192.2 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 10.4% compared to $214.5 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $55.1 million for the current period, a 11.8% decrease compared to $62.5 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $15.8 million for the current period compared to $22.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $11.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $16.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $16.3 million for the current period compared to $22.5 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “The cadence of our business continues to accelerate as we move through the year. As such, we expect the fourth quarter to be our strongest, and continue to be confident that the long-term outlook for RCM is bright.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “With our continued focus on return on equity, the productivity of our revenue improved in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in 180 basis points of gross margin improvement over the second quarter of 2023.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, November 9, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  September 30,
2023		   October 1,
2022		  
Revenue $58,049   $58,152  
Cost of services   40,768     40,794  
Gross profit   17,281     17,358  
Selling, general and administrative   12,662     12,551  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   243     266  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   45     -  
Gain on sale of assets   -     (219 )
Operating income   4,331     4,760  
Other expense (income), net   141     (55 )
Income before income taxes   4,190     4,815  
Income tax expense   434     1,297  
Net income $3,756   $3,518  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.46   $0.33  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,196,330     10,522,158  


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  September 30,
2023		   October 1,
2022		  
Revenue $192,209   $214,459  
Cost of services   137,144     151,998  
Gross profit   55,065     62,461  
Selling, general and administrative   38,782     39,962  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   756     729  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   136     -  
Gain on sale of assets   (395 )   (219 )
Operating income   15,786     21,989  
Other expense (income), net   965     (31 )
Income before income taxes   14,821     22,020  
Income tax expense   3,245     5,968  
Net income $11,576   $16,052  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $1.33   $1.52  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,730,998     10,566,816  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022. 

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  September 30,
2023 		  October 1,
2022 		  September 30,
2023 		  October 1,
2022 		 
GAAP net income $3,756   $3,518   $11,576   $16,052  
Income tax expense   434     1,297     3,245     5,968  
Interest expense, net   185     35     970     201  
Depreciation of property and equipment   243     266     756     729  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   45     -     136     -  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4,663   $5,116   $16,683   $22,950  
                 
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     (219 )   (395 )   (219 )
Gain on foreign currency transactions   (44 )   (90 )   (5 )   (232 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4,619   $4,807   $16,283   $22,499  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended September 30, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $24,895   $22,452   $10,702   $58,049  
Cost of services   17,438     16,846     6,484     40,768  
Gross profit $7,457   $5,606   $4,218   $17,281  
Gross profit margin   30.0 %   25.0 %   39.4 %   29.8 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended October 1, 2022  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $27,997   $20,922   $9,233   $58,152  
Cost of services   19,014     15,594     6,186     40,794  
Gross profit $8,983   $5,328   $3,047   $17,358  
Gross profit margin   32.1 %   25.5 %   33.0 %   29.8 %


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 30, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $99,553   $61,956   $30,700   $192,209  
Cost of services   70,623     47,482     19,039     137,144  
Gross profit $28,930   $14,474   $11,661   $55,065  
Gross profit margin   29.1 %   23.4 %   38.0 %   28.6 %


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1, 2022  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $123,638   $61,726   $29,095   $214,459  
Cost of services   86,772     45,653     19,573     151,998  
Gross profit $36,866   $16,073   $9,522   $62,461  
Gross profit margin   29.8 %   26.0 %   32.7 %   29.1 %



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

  September 30,   December 31,  
  2023   2022  
  (Unaudited)      
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $654   $339  
  Accounts receivable, net   57,459     50,762  
  Transit accounts receivable   9,550     3,280  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,311     4,636  
    Total current assets   72,974     59,017  
             
Property and equipment, net   2,221     2,098  
         
Other assets:        
  Deposits   168     173  
  Goodwill   22,147     22,147  
  Operating right of use asset   2,976     3,665  
  Intangible assets, net   728     864  
    Total other assets   26,019     26,849  
             
    Total assets $101,214   $87,964  


Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $12,153   $14,147  
  Transit accounts payable   38,421     9,767  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   14,619     13,023  
  Finance lease payable   348     462  
  Income taxes payable   247     85  
  Operating right of use liability   884     1,349  
  Contingent consideration from acquisitions   300     472  
  Deferred revenue   335     1,119  
    Total current liabilities   67,307     40,424  
         
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign   166     166  
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic   1,652     1,495  
Finance lease payable   -     232  
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position   1,671     1,970  
Operating right of use liability, net of current position   2,382     2,932  
Borrowings under line of credit   6,657     8,783  
  Total liabilities   79,835     56,002  
         
Contingencies (note 15)   -     -  
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
  Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;        
    no shares issued or outstanding   -     -  
  Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;        
    17,660,999 shares issued and 7,900,190 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022   880     863  
  Additional paid-in capital   116,146     113,878  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,858 )   (2,863 )
  Accumulated deficit   (24,520 )   (36,096 )
  Treasury stock, 9,760,809 shares at September 30, 2023 and        
    8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022, at cost   (68,269 )   (43,820 )
    Total stockholders’ equity   21,379     31,962  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $101,214   $87,964  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  September 30,
2023 		  October 1,
2022 		 
Net income $3,756   $3,518  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   1,049     364  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   4,143     (5,155 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (987 )   169  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   1,556     (788 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (785 )   2,064  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   2,790     1,187  
  Right of use liabilities   (333 )   (366 )
  Income taxes payable   15     (336 )
  Deferred revenue   (169 )   (621 )
  Deposits   2     (11 )
Total adjustments   7,281     (3,488 )
Net cash provided by operating activities $11,037   $30  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (315 )   (44 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (11,343 )   (2,293 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   2     (44 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents ($ 619 ) ($ 2,351 )
         
Common stock repurchase ($ 3,389 ) ($ 3,613 )


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  September 30,
2023 		  October 1,
2022 		 
Net income $11,576   $16,052  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   2,795     1,550  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (6,696 )   (1,590 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (675 )   603  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   22,384     (998 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (1,798 )   1,479  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   1,596     4,235  
  Right of use liabilities   (1,016 )   (1,306 )
  Income taxes payable   162     2,574  
  Deferred revenue   (784 )   (1,858 )
  Deposits   4     -  
Total adjustments   15,972     4,689  
Net cash provided by operating activities   27,548   $20,741  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (480 )   (453 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (26,558 )   (19,468 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (195 )   (294 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents $315   $526  
         
Common stock repurchase ($24,449 ) ($6,394 )


RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

