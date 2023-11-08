Tennessee Beef Cattle Operations Host Mexican Buyers

NASHVILLE — International trade relations and the beef cattle industry in Tennessee benefitted from an inbound trade mission with seven buyers from Mexico.

“Focusing on international markets is one way we keep agriculture our state’s top industry,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “The recent inbound trade mission connected buyers from Mexico with Tennessee beef cattle operations. The visits offered a first-hand look at our top-notch livestock industry and demonstrated how long-running family farms and newer, first-generation farms work.”

During the week-long mission in late October, buyers visited Burns Farms, Deer Valley Farms, Shady Brook Angus Farms, Chapman Land and Cattle, Walker Hereford, Robert Elliot and Sons Angus, and Woolfolk Hereford. Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) Business Development Consultants and farm hosts focused on sales of livestock and genetics. Tennessee producers had the chance to learn more about the needs of the Mexican cattle market and the tours helped Mexican buyers understand Tennessee’s registered seed stock industry and how it can benefit their businesses.

Victor Cano from Chihuahua reported that his objectives for the visit were met. “Seeing the cattle on-site, experiencing our similar weather, understanding the genetics and making contacts for transactions help me make buying decisions.”

“I anticipate I’ll make future purchases from Tennessee due to the high quality of genetics I observed while touring the farms,” Jose Haro from Jalisco said.

America’s farmers are among the most productive in the world and depend on exports for a significant share of their cash receipts. Tennessee is home to 37,000 cattle producers and beef is the state’s third highest grossing farm commodity generating more than 13 percent of the state's $4.4 billion agricultural cash receipts.

For more information about TDA’s export assistance, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/department/business-development-division/export-assistance.html.