Rasha Maal-Bared Joins CDM Smith as Principal Environmental Scientist

Burnaby, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith is pleased to announce the addition of Rasha Maal-Bared PhD, P Biol, RMCCM, an internationally recognized microbiologist, to the firm as a principal environmental scientist. With almost two decades years of experience in environmental microbiology, water and wastewater monitoring and treatment, Dr. Maal-Bared will enhance our expertise and expand microbiological testing and research capabilities at the Bellevue Research & Testing Laboratory.

During her tenure at EPCOR Water Canada, spanning a decade, Dr. Maal-Bared provided oversight to microbiology laboratories and offered technical assistance and expertise in wastewater treatment plant operations, process engineering, drainage and regulatory services. Notably, she played a pivotal role in synthesizing and simplifying COVID-19 information for the water community, aiding utility decision-making. Dr. Maal-Bared has also been actively engaged in various water and wastewater editorial boards and professional committees throughout her career.

"We are thrilled to add a scientist of Rasha's caliber to our firm," said Lisa Forrest, CDM Smith senior vice president and environmental services group director. "Her intensive research background, paired with her experience working for a utility, gives her a unique perspective to help us serve our clients' needs."



In joining CDM Smith, Dr. Maal-Bared expressed her excitement about working with the Bellevue lab team and highlighted her passion for environmental microbiology, stating, "I truly believe monitoring, manipulating and enhancing the microbiome at various scales will be a critical key to solving many of humankind's greatest challenges, from preventing disease to addressing climate change and world hunger."

