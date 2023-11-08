CIRI’s Annual Conference Returns to Alberta

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, is pleased to announce that the 2024 Annual Conference will be held in Calgary at the Hyatt Regency from June 2 to 4, 2024. This Conference is eligible for 11 Continuing Education Units toward maintaining the Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation.



“Canada’s community of investor relations practitioners provide guidance and expertise to their C-suite and Boards of Directors that are essential to facilitating transparency and integrity in the global capital market through a broad range of disciplines,” stated Nathalie Megann, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIRI. “This Conference will elevate and strengthen its participants’ strategic thinking and effectiveness by engaging in thought-provoking discussions and hearing from experts in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Stakeholder Relations and Capital Markets.”

The fee for attendance for CIRI members is $1,350 and $1,950 for non-members. An early-bird discount of $100 is available until February 23, 2024. To register for the 2024 Annual Conference, CLICK HERE.

Take advantage of the Annual Conference/Membership Bundle by registering for the Conference and becoming a CIRI member for only $2,240! A savings of $1,239! CLICK HERE to access the Annual Conference/Membership Bundle application form.

Service providers interested in attending the 2024 Annual Conference must register as an exhibitor or sponsor. To learn more about sponsoring, CLICK HERE or exhibiting, CLICK HERE.

Conference participants are offered a hotel room rate of $229.00 plus applicable fees and taxes per night which is subject to availability and will be in effect until April 30, 2024, or until the group room block has sold out. CLICK HERE to book your reservation.

About CIRI

CIRI is the only dedicated, member-led organization focused on career excellence for investor relations professionals. By facilitating per-to-peer support and networking, developing resources on best and evolving investor relations practices such as ESG, and setting the standards for investor relations education and professional certification, CIRI supports and enables its members’ commitment to the integrity of transparent capital markets and the success of their organization, while fulfilling ambitious career aspirations. To learn more, visit CIRI.org

