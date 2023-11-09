US Regulated Custodian Aegis and Meta Lab, Powered by Harvest
The Collaboration to Foster Meta One, Hong Kong's First TradFi grade Tokenization PlatformHONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aegis Custody (https://www.aegiscustody.com/), a company that provides regulated custody services for Real World Asset Tokenization and cryptocurrency in the United States and Hong Kong, has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Meta Lab, which is dedicated to develop comprehensive Fintech solutions that help institutions adopt digital assets and empower investors to the growing digital universe with simple and secure access.
As the digital asset market in Hong Kong continues to mature and regulations evolve, Aegis Custody and Meta Lab recognize a valuable opportunity to pioneer the market and work together to jointly explore digital asset solutions and the future potential of tokenization in Hong Kong. Both organizations are deeply committed to enhancing investor protection and have extensive expertise in the digitalization of the traditional financial market, underscoring the importance of this partnership.
Both Aegis Custody and Meta Lab are thrilled about the prospects of this collaboration, which will greatly benefit investors and contribute to the expansion of Asian financial markets.
About Aegis Custody:
Aegis Custody, as a qualified custodian through its affiliate Aegis Trust, provides high-quality custody solutions for institutional clients globally, redefining industry standards with a focus on security, innovation, and excellence. Operating under trust charters in the US and Hong Kong, Aegis Custody ensures both security and compliance for its clients through its subsidiaries Aegis Trust Company and Aegis Custody.
About Meta Lab:
Meta Lab is dedicated to develop comprehensive Fintech solutions that help institutions adopt digital assets and empower investors to the growing digital universe with simple and secure access. We aim to bridge the gap between the traditional and digital financial worlds by leveraging our extensive expertise in both fields while adhering to evolving regulatory frameworks. Meta Lab is endorsed by Harvest Digital Assets and Harvest Global Investments. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong.
