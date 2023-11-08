MassDEP Fines Shrewsbury Plumbing and Heating Company for Asbestos Violations  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $45,200 penalty against Flynn Plumbing & Heating, Inc. of Shrewsbury for violations of asbestos regulations during a home renovation project in the town.

MassDEP discovered the violations while conducting an inspection of the site in response to a complaint in January 2022. Flynn Plumbing & Heating failed to conduct an asbestos survey to identify potential asbestos-containing materials before beginning work and failed to notify MassDEP of the asbestos removal work. Overall, the company did not follow the proper asbestos removal, handling, and storage procedures required by state law. In addition to the penalty, MassDEP has required the company to retain a state-licensed asbestos contractor to clean and decontaminate all affected areas of the property and to properly dispose of the asbestos-containing waste material.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay $11,300 of the penalty with the balance suspended provided there are no further violations for one year.

“Asbestos is a known carcinogen and an issue that can neither be ignored nor taken lightly,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “It is vital that companies prioritize the health and safety of workers, residents and the public by complying with state regulations to properly identify and remove materials containing asbestos before beginning any renovation or other work on a residential, commercial or institutional structure.”

Property owners and contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials and asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact their nearest MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

###