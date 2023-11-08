Hillsborough County Jail Elevates Security with LINEV Systems' CLEARPASS Full Body Security Screening System & DruGuard3
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued effort to curb the smuggling of narcotics and illegal contraband into the jail premises, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announces the installation of the state-of-the-art CLEARPASS Full Body Security Screening System from LINEV Systems.
Sheriff Chad Chronister has expressed concerns about the increasing attempts to introduce drugs into jail facilities. Chronister noted that two years ago, they documented 289 incidents of drugs being introduced or circulated on their jail properties. However, due to consistent training and heightened vigilance, the numbers were reduced to 172 last year. While this progress is commendable, it remains evident that they need to be more proactive in addressing this challenge.
This challenge doesn't merely concern inmate safety, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported that 46 inmates in the past year alone have been exposed to illicit narcotics, necessitating treatment with the overdose reversal drug, naloxone. The problem goes deeper, threatening the very order and security of the jail. According to Chronister, drugs inside the jail become an underground currency, leading to potential violence and unrest. It's a disturbing reality that not just inmates and arrestees are involved. Contracted employees, spanning food service to the infirmary, have also been implicated in these illicit activities.
LINEV Systems CLEARPASS scanner addresses these problems head-on. With its advanced x-ray technology, it features patented software DruGuard3, which aids operators in detecting drugs concealed either on or within an individual, making it a game-changer in jail security. LINEV Systems' advanced automatic threat detection algorithms ensure a fast, non-intrusive, and effective inspection of individuals, detecting concealed contraband in as little as two (2) seconds. Notably, the scanner’s unique pass-through design, which is ADA-compliant and provides for a more secure screening process, makes CLEARPASS the fastest and most consistent screening tool on the market.
In line with LINEV Systems’ global reputation for supplying top-tier full-body scanners to correctional facilities, the CLEARPASS scanner is poised to be an invaluable asset to Hillsborough County Jails. It epitomizes the technological advancements needed in today’s age to combat the ever-evolving methods employed by those keen on breaching security protocols. The installation process will commence soon, marking another significant step in the relentless pursuit of safety and order within the jail facilities.
About LINEV Systems
LINEV Systems is a unique ecosystem of international companies, boasting over 30 years of experience within the X-ray technology industry, providing world-class, quality products and solutions, supplied from the USA, UK, and EU to all corners of the world.
LINEV Systems companies are grown under the LINEV Group umbrella brand, an eco-group of companies that specialize in the supply of class-leading X-ray systems for security, among other applications. Today, we live in a dynamic and turbulent world and innovative smart solutions create safety and ensure the well-being of us all.
LINEV Systems | CLEARPASS - General-use full-body screening technology with extremely low x-ray dose