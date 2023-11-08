Radim Pařík Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership” with Chris Voss

Radim Pařík

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radim Pařík, an international professional negotiator, lecturer and senior manager has joined forces with SuccessBooks® to co-author the book, “Empathetic Leadership” alongside Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and an esteemed team of professionals. The book is anticipated for release in the spring of 2024.

As the president of the Association of Negotiators, he has played a pivotal role in promoting effective negotiation strategies. Radim's expertise extends beyond the negotiation table; he is a prolific speaker and author who is prominently featured in the media landscape of the Czech Republic. His insights and commentary are widely cited across television, radio, and newspapers, establishing him as the most cited negotiator in the country.

Radim Pařík's academic journey has taken him to prestigious institutions, culminating in a PhD in Negotiation from LIGS University. He pursued further training under the guidance of former FBI agents and completed Harvard University's negotiation program. He is a graduate of the Harvard Negotiation Master Class and holds a Certified Global Negotiator certification from the University of St. Gallen, in addition to mastering negotiation techniques based on Mossad principles.

Throughout his impressive career, Radim Pařík has had the privilege of aiding TOP 100 companies in the Czech and Slovak Republics during tough negotiations. His expertise has also found a home in the lecture halls, where he imparts his valuable insights on negotiations to Security Information Service agents. Crisis negotiators from the police and agents of the Security Information Service of the Czech Republic (BIS) went through his negotiation training. He advises top European politicians in complex negotiations.

Radim led the negotiation program at Tomas Bata University. He founded the Radim Pařík's Fascinating Academy, which provides commercial negotiation training, and serves as a testament to his dedication to advancing negotiation skills and knowledge. Radim conducted research on the influence of emotions on individual negotiation tactics with more than 1,000 negotiation respondents among top managers and politicians, based on real cases.

The collaboration between Radim Pařík and Chris Voss will provide readers with a unique and invaluable perspective on empathetic leadership.

For more information about Radim Pařík and his contributions to the world of negotiation, please visit: Fascinating Academy.