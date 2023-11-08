Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Christian - Biblical book "A Guide to the Narrow Path" by Edward Monjay
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Christian - Biblical Counseling book "A Guide to the Narrow Path" by Edward Monjay, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1643768883.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Christian Sia for Readers' Favorite
In A Guide to the Narrow Path, Edward Monjay shares with readers what their relationship with God should look like and helps them see the errors they have accepted when it comes to honoring God, observing the Sabbath Day, calling God’s true name, repentance, and a lot more. The message of this book is rooted in the Bible and the author takes readers on a journey through the scriptures to identify the will of God for his creatures. Readers will find compelling passages that identify God as “Yahweh,” the link between the name of Jesus and the Greek god Zeus, the significance of the commandments in living a life that is pleasing to God, and a lot more.
While A Guide to the Narrow Path is a book on biblical counseling, it gives readers insights on how to read and interpret the Bible. The author fills the writing with historical references, considering the movements just after the death of Jesus and how the books of the Bible were assembled and approved. The “narrow path” invites readers to consider biblical truth as the sole means to salvation and the author does an impeccable job in illustrating how some of the doctrines held by churches deviate from the central teachings of the Bible. Edward Monjay writes with the confidence of someone who knows what they are talking about. The writing is fluid and the biblical references are relevant to the themes. This book has a revolutionary message to modern believers, a book that challenges readers to accept the truth of the Bible."
You can learn more about Edward Monjay and "A Guide to the Narrow Path" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/a-guide-to-the-narrow-path/1 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
