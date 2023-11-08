Investics Adds Machine Learning and Computer Generated Investment Manager Skill Analytics Narration to iMEA Service
Investics Manager Evaluation Analytics (iMEA) is significantly enhanced with machine learning forecasting and computer generated manager skill narration.
Focusing on the alpha component due to skill should help increase the opportunity for achieving better results.”WESTON, MA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. is pleased to announce significant enhancements to the Investics Manager Evaluation Analytics (iMEA) service with the addition of machine learning forecasting and computer generated manager skill and forecasting narration.
— William Pryor, President of Investics
iMEA’s forward-looking excess returns and ratings on investment managers and funds are calculated in a completely algorithmic fashion without human subjectivity or nuancing in order to determine the historically demonstrated proportion of alpha due to skill vs. luck. The new features apply machine learning to calculations and visualizations in order to estimate where skill measures and other metrics are likely to trend into the future.
“With most things in life, those who have consistently demonstrated greater relative skill in the past are more likely to continue to be skillful for some amount of time into the future. While on the other hand, one cannot rely on luck alone to repeat itself. iMEA takes that concept and applies it to the investment management process. Focusing on the alpha component due to skill should help increase the opportunity for achieving better results”, says William Pryor, founder and President of Investics Data Services.
iMEA utilizes a cumulative sum methodology with returns based style analysis and a Bayesian framework for analyzing past excess returns to detect whether the quality of a fund's investment management process is normal, improving or deteriorating and provides the annual return magnitude that a fund management’s process is expected to out (or under) perform on average other similar funds due to manager skill. This value is based on the extent to which the most relevant period of past performance appears to have arisen from a combination of skill and luck. The resulting skill ratings are represented in the form of a respective emoji to immediately and simply interpret the results: 🏆 Top - 🥰 Joy - 🙂 Happy - 🤨 Neutral - 🙁 Sad - 😓 Worry - 👎 Bottom.
The methodology provided via iMEA originally emanated from a research mandate with one of the world's largest retirement funds to construct an approach for determining investment manager skill in order to identify investment management firms and funds to engage. This same methodology was also utilized to initially and independently help determine that something was very amiss with the Bernie Madoff funds. iMEA is the commercialization of that methodology into a now broadly available online service.
Subscribers of the iMEA service can utilize a series of interactive dashboards to search, screen, view and analyze skill scores and ratings, along with other supporting statistics for over 24,000 share classes across 7,000 funds and 700 investment managers. The ability to inquire into managers and funds at an aggregate level and view the iMEA ratings and analytics is currently available free at www.investics.com. Full access discounts are available for Registered Investment Advisors, Asset Owners, Investment Consultants, Family Offices, Asset Allocators and small Investment Management firms. A free top decile demo subscription exists, with paid subscriptions starting at $250. Please email sales@investics.com or visit https://www.investics.net/subscribe for further information on subscribing.
Investics focuses on and works in partnership with the global investor community offering investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along “America’s Technology Highway”, Investics services clients globally. For more information on the Investics products and services suite, please visit www.investics.com.
William Pryor
Investics Data Services Company, Inc.
+1 617-817-4545
sales@investics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn