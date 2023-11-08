French Gamblers' Average Transaction in 2023 Skyrockets to 178%, Unveiling Changing Trends
Recent data from 2022 to 2023 has shed light on a marked shift in French consumer spending patterns within the gambling realm, as per Blackcatcard neobank.GZIRA, MALTA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent financial data spanning from 2022 to 2023 has shed light on a marked shift in French consumer spending patterns within the gambling realm, as observed in the recent data from Blackcatcard neobank. This data confirms the annual report of Autorité Nationale des Jeux.
In 2022, French enthusiasts, on average, committed a modest €28.35 per gambling transaction. However, 2023 paints a different portrait of the French gambler. The average transaction value witnessed a dramatic ascent, touching a notable €78.73. This is an impressive leap of 178% from the previous year, signaling a robust uptick in gambling expenditure.
Such a pronounced increase in average spending, set against a background of just 23% growth in transaction numbers, hints at a significant shift in France's gambling landscape. The reasons behind this escalation — whether greater trust in platforms, improvements in gaming experiences, or broader socio-economic trends — remain a subject of discussion.
"While the majority of this surge can be attributed to amateur gambling, it's crucial to acknowledge the presence of professionals in the mix. – notes Natalia Kolesnikova, Head of Communications and Partnerships at Blackcatcard. – Analysing our data we can see pros that are spending over €3,000 per transaction on average. Such high-value transactions demand a specialized financial infrastructure that ensures the safety of their money. The gaming industry is often seen as high risk by many banks when processing payments. Players, especially professionals, now more than ever need assurances that their money is secure, as they often face challenges using regular bank services. We have a solution based on interbank transactions that allow a financial institution to be familiar with both sides of the transaction, thus facilitating payment flow and avoiding many of the problems the industry currently faces, including the blocking of player accounts."
In order to make an iGaming user experience even smoother, Blackcatcard has created a state-of-the-art payment gateway called BCC Pay. Any online business can use it; however, Blackcatcard’s experience working with regulated industries gives unique advantages for integrating with iGaming and betting companies.
