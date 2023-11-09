Caring for Our Nation’s Veterans: HCAOA's Commitment to Veteran-Centered Home Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- On this Veterans Day, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) proudly salutes and honors the brave men and women who have served our nation in the United States Armed Forces. This day is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our veterans and an opportunity to express our gratitude for their service.
“It is an honor for HCAOA members to provide home care for our country’s veterans nationwide, every day,” said Doug Robertson, Director of Healthcare Regulations and Compliance for Right at Home, and chair of the Home Care Association of America’s Veterans Services Advisory Council. “HCAOA greatly appreciates our relationship with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, and OptumServe as we work together to help veterans get the care in their homes that they need and deserve,” he said.
HCAOA member agencies nationwide have the privilege and honor of providing in-home care to our nation's heroes. One of HCAOA's core policy initiatives is the support of the Veteran’s Health Act (S.1315), a crucial piece of legislation that aims to improve and expand healthcare options for veterans. HCAOA believes that veterans deserve the best healthcare services available and that the home care industry can play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.
"Today, more than 155,000 veterans receive in-home care under the VA Community Care Network, which includes over 10,000 home care agencies. Most of our veterans express a desire to age gracefully within the familiar confines of their own homes, and home care providers remain steadfast in their readiness to fulfill these wishes," noted HCAOA CEO Jason Lee.
HCAOA encourages all Americans to reflect on the sacrifices made by our veterans and to consider how we can better support them. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to veterans for their service and express our commitment to continue working closely with the Veterans Administration to ensure that every veteran receives the care and support they deserve.
About Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,500 agencies across the United States.
Nicole Rexer
