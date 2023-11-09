Amsterdam Tech Shortlisted For The 2023 QS Reimagine Education Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amsterdam Tech is thrilled to announce that its groundbreaking project, "Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: Professional Masters in Data Science and Leadership," has been shortlisted for the prestigious Developing Emerging Skills and Competencies Award at the 2023 Reimagine Education Awards.
The Reimagine Education Awards celebrate innovative and transformative educational initiatives from around the world. This year's 10th-anniversary edition witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 1200 submissions received across 17 awards categories. Following a rigorous evaluation process by over 600 international experts, Amsterdam Tech's project emerged as one of the top contenders, securing its place in the top 30% of all submissions.
"Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: Professional Masters in Data Science and Leadership" has demonstrated exceptional merit and innovation in the realm of education. Its unique approach to developing emerging skills and competencies in the field of data science and leadership has garnered recognition from the Reimagine Education Awards committee.
Amsterdam Tech is honoured to be recognized among the outstanding projects shortlisted for the Developing Emerging Skills and Competencies Award. This achievement highlights our commitment to shaping the future of education and empowering the leaders of tomorrow. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Reimagine Education Awards committee for this esteemed recognition.
The winners of the Reimagine Education Awards 2023 will be announced at the prestigious awards ceremony by the end of the year. Amsterdam Tech eagerly anticipates the results and looks forward to the opportunity to connect with fellow innovators and educators at the event.
Ibrahim Isaac
Ibrahim Isaac
Amsterdam Tech
+31 20 369 0734
info@amsterdam.tech
