Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Vermont - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers - Call Toll Free at (888) 891-2200ESSEX, VERMONT, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Vermont is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Vermont became the second state in the United States to mine asbestos when the New England Asbestos Mining and Milling Company began operations at Mount Belvidere in 1899. Vermont also has over 20 known natural asbestos deposits. As a result, Vermont has a mesothelioma mortality rate that is slightly higher than the national average. Residents of Vermont who worked in the power plants, mines, schools and paper mills are at an elevated risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Vermont include, but are not limited to, Belvidere Mountain Mine, Fall Mountain Mill, Vermont Yankee Power Plant, Green Mountain Paper, International Paper Company, White Mt. Paper Company, Wyman Flint and Sons, Bennington Pottery Company, Black Cat Textiles, Cooperative Design, H. E. Bradford Company, Blodgett Supply Company, Inc., Burlington Light Heat and Power Company, General Electric, Joel H. Gates and Company, Mary Fletcher Hospital, Queen City Cotton Company, University of Vermont, Vermont Savings Bank, Dial Exchange Building, Vermont Asbestos Group, St. Johnsbury Trucking Terminal, Consolidated Light and Power Company, Ruberoid, New England Asbestos Mining and Milling, Consolidated Lighting Company, Corry Deavitt Frost Electric Company, Montpelier and Barre Light and Power Company, W.R. Grace, National Life Insurance Company, Howe Scale Company, Rutland Hospital, Vermont Electric Power Company, Inc., Central Vermont Railways, Koffee & Teachout, St. Albans Cooperative Creamery Company, St. Albans Electric Light and Power Company, Vermont Marble and Green Mountain College. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
